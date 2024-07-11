FC 24 Season 8: We are FC Out Now, Ft. FUTTIES Players, Packs & More

EA has provided us with some incredible content throughout FC 24 Ultimate Team, with a new season dropping every month or so, and Season 8: We are FC has just released including FUTTIES players!

FC 24 fans can get their hands on some incredible new players for their Ultimate Team by simply playing the game mode, and have 42 days to reach the pinnacle of the rewards, which are simply spectacular.

The newest season of Ultimate Team is out now in the game mode, with EA dropping Season 8: We are FC on Thursday, July 11 at midnight PST (3 am ET / 7 am GMT), replacing Season 7: Festival of Football which including a bunch of EURO 2024 content.

The rewards in each season have continued to improve and Season 8: We are FC is no different with plenty of incredible players, packs, stadium items, and more, all on show for players to collect whilst playing Ultimate Team.

FUTTIES makes its return during this season and there are many pink cards available in these rewards, and everyone will be desperate to get their hands on the final reward!

Players will have 42 days to reach level 40, where a 99-rated beast is waiting for them!

Here are all the rewards for Season 8: We are FC:

Level 1 - 84+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 2 - The Global Game Stadium Theme

Level 3 - 81+ x11 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 4 - Around the World Badge

Level 5 - FUTTIES Premium Fabinho (94 OVR)

Level 6 - 83+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 7 - FUTTIES Premium Dries Mertens (94 OVR)

Level 8 - Around the World Tifo

Level 9 - FUTTIES Guro Reiten (95 OVR)

Level 10 - International Celebration Badge

Level 11 - 83+ x20 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 12 - FUTTIES Destiny Udogie (95 OVR)

Level 13 - International Celebration Tifo

Level 14 - FUTTIES Kadidiatou Diani (95 OVR)

Level 15 - Grand Occasion Badge

Level 16 - FUTTIES Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (96 OVR)

Level 17 - Grand Occasion Tifo

Level 18 - 85+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 19 - The Global Game Tifo

Level 20 - FUTTIES Ansu Fati (96 OVR)

Level 21 - 84+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 22 - FUTTIES Marcus Rashford (97 OVR)

Level 23 - 86+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 24 - FUTTIES Lena Oberdorf (97 OVR)

Level 25 - Around the World XL Tifo

Level 26 - 87+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 27 - International Celebration XL Tifo

Level 28 - 85+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 29 - Grand Occasion XL Tifo

Level 30 - 87+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 31 - The Global Game Two Stick Banners

Level 32 - FUTTIES Aitana Bonmati (98 OVR)

Level 33 - 85+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 34 - The Global Game XL Tifo

Level 35 - 84+ x20 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 36 - 87+ x5 Players Pack

Level 37 - The Global Game Animated Tifo

Level 38 - FUTTIES Icon Garrincha (98 OVR)

Level 39 - 86+ x11 Players Pack

Level 40 - FUTTIES Erling Haaland (98 OVR)

EA continues to release some incredible content towards the end of the FC 24 cycle, and as fans gear up to FC 25, they will be able to enjoy some fantastic rewards for playing Ultimate Team!

We are excited for the content that EA will be adding to the game in the next 42 days, with FUTTIES, and the EURO 2024 Team of the Tournament expected soon.

Will you be completing all of the rewards for Season 8: We are FC? Let us know in the comments below.

