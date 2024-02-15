FC 24: Season 4 Act 2: Mascot Madness Rewards & More!

Earn packs, players, stadium items, and more!

Season 4 Act 2 is here, with Mascot Madness taking of FC 24 Ultimate Team for the next month, giving players the chance to earn packs, players, stadium items, and more!

EA has just released the latest season, and players can now earn a bunch of rewards by simply playing FC 24 Ultimate Team.

We will go through each of the 25 levels within Season 4 Act 2: Mascot Madness, showing you all of the rewards available for you to unlock through season progress, so let's check them out.

Season 4 Act 2: Mascot Madness is out now releasing on 15 January at 8 am GMT.

The latest season will run for four weeks, ending on 14 March at 7:59 am GMT, when Season 5 will likely take its place.

Players can progress through the season by simply playing matches in FC 24 Ultimate Team where they will earn enough XP to progress through the levels of Season 4 Act 2: Mascot Madness.

Season 4 Act 2: Mascot Madness Rewards

Season Progress is the perfect way to boost your Ultimate Team by playing the game, and you will be able to add new players to your team via packs and unlocking levels with select players as a reward, which makes for something to strive towards if you are playing Ultimate Team.

EA will make it possible for any regular FC 24 Ultimate Team player to complete the season by releasing objectives that give XP as a reward, and the tasks will be simple for players, without consuming too much time.

Now that you know how to earn XP, let's take a look at all 25 levels of season progress in Season 4 Act 2: Mascot Madness so you can see what rewards are on offer throughout this campaign.

click to enlarge + 2 Season 4 Act 2: Mascot Madness Level 1

Level 1 - Chirpy Pitch Trophy or Lily Pitch Trophy or Mighty Red Pitch Trophy

- Chirpy Pitch Trophy Lily Pitch Trophy Mighty Red Pitch Trophy Level 2 - 1 of 3 80+ Rare Gold Players Player Pick

- 1 of 3 80+ Rare Gold Players Player Pick Level 3 - Emma Pitch Trophy or Bulli Pitch Trophy or Lucky Lynx Pitch Trophy

- Emma Pitch Trophy Bulli Pitch Trophy Lucky Lynx Pitch Trophy Level 4 - 81+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

- 81+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 5 - Future Stars Quentin Merlin (Nantes - 87 OVR)

- Future Stars Quentin Merlin (Nantes - 87 OVR) Level 6 - Cozmo Pitch Trophy or Phang Pitch Trophy or Nacho Pitch Trophy

- Cozmo Pitch Trophy Phang Pitch Trophy Nacho Pitch Trophy Level 7 - 81+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

- 81+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 8 - 82+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

- 82+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 9 - Bridget Pitch Trophy or Stamford Pitch Trophy or Snow Leopard Pitch Trophy

- Bridget Pitch Trophy Stamford Pitch Trophy Snow Leopard Pitch Trophy Level 10 - Future Stars Yunus Musah (AC Milan - 88 OVR)

- Future Stars Yunus Musah (AC Milan - 88 OVR) Level 11 - 83+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

- 83+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 12 - Moonbeam Pitch Trophy or MoonChester Pitch Trophy or Jay Pitch Trophy

- Moonbeam Pitch Trophy MoonChester Pitch Trophy Jay Pitch Trophy Level 13 - 83+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

- 83+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 14 - Draco Pitch Trophy or Viena Pitch Trophy or Victoria Pitch Trophy

- Draco Pitch Trophy Viena Pitch Trophy Victoria Pitch Trophy Level 15 - Player Pick or 85+ x7 Pack

- Player Pick 85+ x7 Pack Level 16 - 84+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

- 84+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 17 - 85+ Rare Gold Player Pack

- 85+ Rare Gold Player Pack Level 18 - Amunt Pitch Trophy or Palmerin Pitch Trophy or Lorenzo Pitch Trophy

- Amunt Pitch Trophy Palmerin Pitch Trophy Lorenzo Pitch Trophy Level 19 - 84+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack

- 84+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 20 - 85+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack or 87+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack

- 85+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack 87+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 21 - Germain Pitch Trophy or Lyou Pitch Trophy

- Germain Pitch Trophy Lyou Pitch Trophy Level 22 - Rare Players Pack

- Rare Players Pack Level 23 - 84+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack

- 84+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 24 - 85+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

- 85+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 25 - Thunderstruck Icon Luis Figo (90 OVR) or Player Pick or 84+ x20 Rare Gold Players Pack

Note: All rewards within Season 4 Act 2: Mascot Madness are Untradeable.

click to enlarge + 2 Season 4 Act 2: Mascot Madness Level 25

Season 4 Act 2: Mascot Madness Upcoming Promos

With Team of the Year in the past, we look ahead to what promos could take over FC 24 Ultimate Team in the coming weeks.

Currently, Future Stars is available in packs for players to try and find, with Future Stars Team 2 dropping this Friday 16 February at 6 pm GMT.

Although there has been no further leaks or information regarding promos after Future Stars, we will update this piece with any news once it is released.

