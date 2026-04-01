Primary Subject: FC 26 Dropping Deep Evolution

FC 26 Dropping Deep Evolution Key Update: A CDM-to-CB conversion Evolution that grants elite defensive PlayStyles+, including Anticipate and Block.

A CDM-to-CB conversion Evolution that grants elite defensive PlayStyles+, including Anticipate and Block. Status: Live (start by April 7)

Live (start by April 7) Last Verified: March 31, 2026

March 31, 2026 Quick Answer: For a modest 40k coins, it provides the meta Anticipate+ PlayStyle and roles, making it an ideal choice for physical units like Vieira and playing them as a CB. Other CDM choices include Casadó and Gilmour.

Dropping Deep is a CDM Evolution in FC 26. It gives your midfielders all the ingredients to play as a proper center back by improving their defensive numbers and providing one of the best PS+ for the position in Anticipate+.

Below are the best players for the Dropping Deep Evolution.

Best Players for Dropping Deep Evolution in FC 26

Credit: EA Sports

The five most standout players for Dropping Deep Evolution in FC 26 are:

Patrick Vieira (Winter Wildcards Baby ICON)

(Winter Wildcards Baby ICON) Marc Casadó (Future Stars)

(Future Stars) Morten Hjulmand (RTFF)

(RTFF) Felix Nmecha (UCL Primetime)

(UCL Primetime) Billy Gilmour (FC Pro)

A CB would ideally need to be tall and physical. You can make a shorter CDM work, especially in a pair with another stronger defensive mid, but a CB needs to be tall to bully attackers and stand a chance in corners or odd crosses.

Likewise, while Anticipate is a good PS+ on CB, an ideal CDM will have Intercept+ combined with passing PS+ like Pinged Pass+. So, if you're using this Evolution to convert a CDM to CB, make sure they have an ideal CB profile, like Patrick Vieira.

If you use it on someone less physical, like Billy Gilmour or Marc Casadó, continue playing them as CDM. Just make sure you have all the right PS already, as defensive mids will need some passing PS combined with defensive ones.

Plenty of existing CBs also have CDM as an alternative position; you can toss them for stat upgrades as well.

Is Dropping Deep Evolution Worth It?

Yes, Dropping Deep Evolution is worth doing in FC 26. It costs only 40k coins and provides good stats upgrades and PS, while keeping the card available for future chains.

As we always suggest, wait until the final few days to see if there is any better upgrade or chains you can stack.

FC 26 Dropping Deep Evolution Upgrades

Below are all the requirements and upgrades for Dropping Deep Evolution in FC 26:

Requirements

Overall: Max 88

Max 88 Long Shots: Max 90

Max 90 Total Positions: Max 4

Max 4 PlayStyle: Max 10

Max 10 PlayStyle+: Max 2

Max 2 Not Rarity: World Tour Silver Stars

World Tour Silver Stars Position: CDM

Upgrades

Overall: +15 (89)

+15 (89) Acceleration: +15 (85)

+15 (85) Aggression: +25 (89)

+25 (89) Heading Acc.: +25 (90)

+25 (90) Interceptions: +25 (91)

+25 (91) Jumping: +25 (89)

+25 (89) Long Passing: +15 (87)

+15 (87) Def. Aware: +25 (91)

+25 (91) Reactions: +15 (90)

+15 (90) Short Passing: +15 (88)

+15 (88) Slide Tackle: +25 (90)

+25 (90) Sprint Speed: +15 (87)

+15 (87) Stand Tackle: +25 (91)

+25 (91) Stamina: +25 (88)

+25 (88) Strength: +25 (89)

+25 (89) Vision: +15 (87)

+15 (87) Composure: +15 (90)

+15 (90) Positions: CB

CB PlayStyles+: Anticipate, Block (2)

Anticipate, Block (2) PlayStyles: Anticipate, Block, Jockey, Intercept, Long Ball Pass (8)

Anticipate, Block, Jockey, Intercept, Long Ball Pass (8) Roles: Stopper++, Defender++

That's everything you need to know about the Dropping Deep Evolution in FC 26.

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