FC 24 RTTF UEFA Tour Galeno Objectives Guide

4x FREE Road to the Final Cards!

Road to the Final has replaced a rather underwhelming Team of the Year promo, and EA has dropped a RTTF UEFA Tour Objective to complete!

The RTTF promo celebrates players who remain in European competitions such as the Champions League, Europa League, and the Europa Conference League. Each player has been given a live card that will upgrade based on their progression through their respective competition.

As part of the latest promo, Ultimate Team users will be able to earn RTTF items through packs, SBCs, and Objectives, with the latter available to complete now. In this article, we'll walk you through the RTTF UEFA Tour Objectives so you can end up with FOUR 86-rated cards for free, including Galeno!

RTTF UEFA Tour Galeno Objectives guide

EA has just dropped a brand-new set of objectives in FC 24 Ultimate Team, and players can now add four RTTF stars to their team by completing three simple steps.

By completing the objectives set by EA, you will be able to add four 86-rated players to your team without spending a penny, with PSV's Olivier Boscagli, Copenhagen's Kevin Diks, Benfica's David Neres, and Porto's Galeno all on offer.

Galeno comes as a group reward and has been given an impressive 86-rated UCL RTTF card with some decent stats to go with it, including a blistering 97 pace, 89 dribbling, and 83 shooting!

Without further ado, let's take a look at what you need to do to complete the RTTF UEFA Tour Objectives in Ultimate Team.

French Wall

Requirements:

Concede 1 or fewer goals per match in 4 separate matches in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty while having Min. 6 French players in your Starting 11.

Rewards:

UCL RTTF Boscagli (Untradeable)

500 XP

Backline Heroes

Requirements:

Assist at least 1 goal per game using Defenders in 5 separate matches in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty while having Min. 6 Dutch players in your Starting 11.

Rewards:

UCL RTTF Diks (Untradeable)

500 XP

Precise Shot

Requirements:

Win 7 matches while scoring at least 1 goal per match using Brazilian players in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty.

Rewards:

UEL RTTF Neres (Untradeable)

500 XP

Once you have completed all of the challenges for this objective, you will be able to redeem four RTTF players including UCL Galeno as a group reward, plus 1,500 worth of XP!

