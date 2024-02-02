FC 24 Players Gifted OP Card in Latest EA Mistake

We certainly aren't complaining!

Just days after hundreds of FC 24 players were mistakenly gifted the chance of earning TOTY Lionel Messi with ease via an 86+ Player Pick, it seems EA have presented Ultimate Team users with Nathan Tella's RTTF card by accident.

Replacing Team of the Year is Road to the Final, which is set to go live today, 2nd February. Leaks have already revealed some of the players who are set to be released as part of the promo, with one of them being Bayer Leverkusen's Nathan Tella, but it would appear EA has accidentally released the winger's RTTF stats early in what seems to be an ID mix-up.

The latest blunder has seen players enter Ultimate Team to find a significantly improved Tella card in their squad, leaving them bemused yet happy with their discovery.

EA make RTTF Tella mistake

Following on from the TOTY Messi saga just days ago, EA finds itself at the centre of further controversy after several Ultimate Team users gained RTTF Tella by mistake.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: @FUTWIZ RTTF Tella

Last night, all versions of Tella's 74-rated silver player item changed to his 86-rated RTTF item in Ultimate Team, resulting in his card receiving a +12 upgrade.

The accidental switch has also carried over to all Tella Evolutions, and with Tella's best Evolution pathway currently taking him to an 87 OVR, the major blip sees every 87-version increase to an incredible 99 card with some insane stats, including 99 pace, 99 dribbling, 99 passing, and 96 shooting.

Meanwhile, some players have ended up with a 98-rated RTTF Tella item due to completing a different Evolution path, and the card is just as ridiculous.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: @BonitaBoyz 98-rated RTTF Tella

As FUTWIZ has highlighted on social media, it appears this blunder only applies to those who have the Nigerian nation version of Tella's card, rather than the original English one.

It's not known how or when EA will decide to address their latest mistake, so If you are one of those who has RTTF Tella in Ultimate Team, be sure to try him out in case he's removed!

FC 24 Title Update 8 Out NOW | FC 24 Future Stars Promo Expected to Drop Soon | Wing Wizard Evolutions Guide | TOTY Honourable Mentions Out Now | Best Wonderkids in Career Mode | All new & updated scans following Title Update 7

For more articles like this, take a look at our EA Sports FC page.