FC 24: How to complete RTTF Kondogbia SBC - Costs & Solutions

EA has added a brand-new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team, and we have seen the return of a former promo in the game, with a Road to the Final player being added!

The European competitions continue within the next week, as the quarter-finals get underway, and EA has dropped a Europa League-related SBC into Ultimate Team.

We have the cheapest solutions for the RTTF Geoffrey Kondogbia SBC, so you can add the Marseille player to your Ultimate Team!

RTTF Kondogbia SBC Cheapest Solutions

A new Squad Building Challenge has now been made available for all players to complete in FC 24 Ultimate Team, with Marseille midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia being given a Road to the Final item.

Despite this promo being released in February, EA has dropped a new SBC into Ultimate Team, and Kondogbia has a great-looking card.

For any upgrades to Kondogbia's card, Marseille will need to beat Benfica in the Europa League, which could be a tough task!

EA has given the Central African Republic midfielder an 88-rated RTTF card with some fantastic stats including 84 pace, 79 shooting, 83 passing, 83 dribbling, 87 defending, and 90 physical.

RTTF Kondogbia

On top of that, Kondogbia has been given the Anticipate and Power Shot PlayStyles+ and possesses four-star skill moves and a four-star weak foot.

Now that you know what kind of player you will be adding to your Ultimate Team, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions for the Road to the Final Geoffrey Kondogbia SBC available now in FC 24 Ultimate Team.

Ligue 1

Requirements:

Ligue 1 Uber Eats Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Ligue 1

Reward:

Small Gold Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Top Form

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

Once you have completed this SBC, you will be able to redeem RTTF Kondogbia and add the Marseille man to your Ultimate Team for around 90k coins.

Will you be completing this SBC? Let us know in the comments below!

Golazo Team 1 Out Now | How to complete Base Icon Hamm SBC | TOTW 28 is Here | How to do the Bellingham Celebration in FC 24 | Spring Title Update Patch Notes | How to get the Real Madrid Glow-Up Kit