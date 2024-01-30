Road to the Final Players Reportedly Arrive This Week

More European League cards incoming!

There is a new promo on the horizon and it has some huge boots to fill with Team of the Year receiving plaudits from many fans for the excitement it has brought the FC 24 community.

Road to the Final is set to hit FC 24 Ultimate Team on Friday, replacing both TOTY teams, TOTY Honourable Mentions, and TOTY Icons in packs.

We have all the information about the Road to the Final promo right here and will continue to update this piece with all the information that drops ahead of the Friday release, so let's check it out.

The promo, 'Road to the Final,' is yet to feature in this year's game but is a reoccurring release from previous FIFA matches, with live cards being released that can increase in rating based on real-life performances.

click to enlarge FC 24 Road to the Final

Road to the Final players will likely be available in packs from Friday 2 February at 6 pm GMT, and should run for a week.

EA is also likely to release SBCs, Evolutions, and Objectives surrounding Road to the Final as they do with each promo in FC 24 Ultimate Team.

Road to the Final predictions

We are yet to receive any information on the players expected to feature in the Road to the Final promo, but we have some kind of inkling as to which teams will be represented in the drop.

The Road to the Final promo covers all three European competitions, with the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Europa Conference League all represented.

As we are now in the knockout stages of these competitions, players from the teams featured will likely be included in the Road to the Final promo.

Players included in the promo will all have a chance to increase in rating if their team continues to progress through the knockout stages of their competition.

Here are 10 players we would like to see featured in the Road to the Final release:

John Stones - Manchester City

Achraf Hakimi - PSG

Lautaro Martinez - Inter Milan

Gabriel Martinelli - Arsenal

Federico Valverde - Real Madrid

Kingsley Coman - Bayern Munich

Elye Wahi - RC Lens

Santiago Gimenez - Feyenoord

Jordan Henderson - Ajax

Nabil Fekir - Real Betis

Which players would you like to see in the Road to the Final promo?

