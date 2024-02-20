FC 24: How to complete Pundit Picks Disasi SBC - Costs & Solutions

A brand new Squad Building Challenge has just been added to FC 24 Ultimate Team, with Axel Disasi receiving a Pundit Picks item via SBC for all players to complete.
Pundit Picks is a new concept in FC 24 which sees pundits choose the best-performing player from a recent match, and Disasi is the latest star to be rewarded with a Pundit Picks card after his Man of the Match display against Manchester City last weekend.
Below, we will go through the cheapest solutions for the Pundit Picks Disasi SBC so you can add the Chelsea man to your Ultimate Team.
Pundit Picks Disasi SBC cheapest solutions
EA has just released a new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team with Chelsea and France defender Axel Disasi receiving a special Pundit Picks card.
The centre-back is the fourth player to receive a Pundit Picks item after Rodrigo De Paul, Anthony Gordon, and Brahim Diaz were previously recognised for their eye-catching performances.
Now, it's Disasi's turn to get a deserved upgrade and EA has ensured the Frenchman receives just that. Disasi is now 88-rated thanks to his Pundit Picks card and comes with some great stats to match, including 91 physical, 88 defending, and 82 pace, as well as the Block PlayStyle+.
Now that you know what kind of player you will be adding to your Ultimate Team, let's check out the cheapest solutions for the Pundit Picks Disasi SBC.
Premier League
Requirements:
- Premier League Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 84
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Gold Pack
France
Requirements:
- France Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 85
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Prime Gold Players Pack
Once you have submitted all of the required squads for this SBC, you will be able to add Pundit Picks Axel Disasi to your Ultimate Team.
This SBC should set you back around 94.0K coins.
