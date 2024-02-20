FC 24: How to complete Pundit Picks Disasi SBC - Costs & Solutions

The latest Pundit Picks SBC is here!

20 Feb 2024 6:23 PM +00:00

A brand new Squad Building Challenge has just been added to FC 24 Ultimate Team, with Axel Disasi receiving a Pundit Picks item via SBC for all players to complete.

Pundit Picks is a new concept in FC 24 which sees pundits choose the best-performing player from a recent match, and Disasi is the latest star to be rewarded with a Pundit Picks card after his Man of the Match display against Manchester City last weekend.

Below, we will go through the cheapest solutions for the Pundit Picks Disasi SBC so you can add the Chelsea man to your Ultimate Team.

Pundit Picks Disasi SBC cheapest solutions

EA has just released a new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team with Chelsea and France defender Axel Disasi receiving a special Pundit Picks card.

click to enlarge + 3 Pundit Picks Disasi

The centre-back is the fourth player to receive a Pundit Picks item after Rodrigo De Paul, Anthony Gordon, and Brahim Diaz were previously recognised for their eye-catching performances.

Now, it's Disasi's turn to get a deserved upgrade and EA has ensured the Frenchman receives just that. Disasi is now 88-rated thanks to his Pundit Picks card and comes with some great stats to match, including 91 physical, 88 defending, and 82 pace, as well as the Block PlayStyle+.

Now that you know what kind of player you will be adding to your Ultimate Team, let's check out the cheapest solutions for the Pundit Picks Disasi SBC.

Premier League

Requirements:

Premier League Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

click to enlarge + 3 Premier League

Reward:

Premium Gold Pack

France

Requirements:

France Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

click to enlarge + 3 France

Reward:

Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Once you have submitted all of the required squads for this SBC, you will be able to add Pundit Picks Axel Disasi to your Ultimate Team.

This SBC should set you back around 94.0K coins.

