FC 24: How to complete Pundit Picks Diaz SBC - Costs & Solutions

The second Pundit Pick is here!

EA has just dropped a brand-new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team, and the second Pundit Pick of the Year is here!

Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz succeeds Anthony Gordon as the second Pundit Pick SBC of FC 24, and he is now available via SBC for all players to complete.

Together we will go through the cheapest solutions to complete the Pundit Picks Diaz SBC, so without further ado, let's get stuck in.

Pundit Picks Diaz SBC cheapest solutions

EA has partnered with Sky Sports Football, and DAZN this year, bringing a brand-new concept of Pundit Picks to FC 24 Ultimate Team.

Pundits will choose their top performer from a chosen game and that player will be given a Pundit Picks special card and a Squad Building Challenge in the game.

This month, the chosen game was Real Madrid vs Villarreal, where Madrid took all three points by winning 4-1 in the match.

The player chosen by the pundits was Brahim Diaz, and so he has received a huge upgrade to his new special card.

Diaz is now 87-rated, and has some incredible stats including 88 pace, 80 shooting, 85 passing, and 90 dribbling!

click to enlarge + 4 Pundit Picks Diaz

You can also find Luka Modric in TOTW 14, which dropped on Wednesday, as he was also a key performer in the match against Villarreal.

Now you know what kind of player you will be adding to your squad, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions to complete the Pundit Picks Brahim Diaz SBC!

Real Madrid

Requirements:

Real Madrid CF Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

85 and Higher OVR Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 82

Squad:

click to enlarge + 4 Real Madrid

Reward:

Small Gold Players Pack

La Liga

Requirements:

LALIGA EA SPORTS Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

click to enlarge + 4 La Liga

Reward:

Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

click to enlarge + 4 Top Form

Reward:

Small Prime Gold Players Pack

There we have it, once you have submitted the necessary squads for this SBC, you will be able to add Pundit Picks Brahim Diaz to your squad.

This SBC should set you back around 83k coins!

