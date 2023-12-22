FC 24: How to complete Pundit Picks Diaz SBC - Costs & Solutions

EA has just dropped a brand-new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team, and the second Pundit Pick of the Year is here!
Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz succeeds Anthony Gordon as the second Pundit Pick SBC of FC 24, and he is now available via SBC for all players to complete.
Together we will go through the cheapest solutions to complete the Pundit Picks Diaz SBC, so without further ado, let's get stuck in.
Pundit Picks Diaz SBC cheapest solutions
EA has partnered with Sky Sports Football, and DAZN this year, bringing a brand-new concept of Pundit Picks to FC 24 Ultimate Team.
Pundits will choose their top performer from a chosen game and that player will be given a Pundit Picks special card and a Squad Building Challenge in the game.
This month, the chosen game was Real Madrid vs Villarreal, where Madrid took all three points by winning 4-1 in the match.
The player chosen by the pundits was Brahim Diaz, and so he has received a huge upgrade to his new special card.
Diaz is now 87-rated, and has some incredible stats including 88 pace, 80 shooting, 85 passing, and 90 dribbling!
You can also find Luka Modric in TOTW 14, which dropped on Wednesday, as he was also a key performer in the match against Villarreal.
Now you know what kind of player you will be adding to your squad, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions to complete the Pundit Picks Brahim Diaz SBC!
Real Madrid
Requirements:
- Real Madrid CF Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs
- 85 and Higher OVR Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 82
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Gold Players Pack
La Liga
Requirements:
- LALIGA EA SPORTS Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 83
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Prime Electrum Players Pack
Top Form
Requirements:
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 84
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Prime Gold Players Pack
There we have it, once you have submitted the necessary squads for this SBC, you will be able to add Pundit Picks Brahim Diaz to your squad.
This SBC should set you back around 83k coins!
