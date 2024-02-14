FC 24: How to complete Pundit Picks De Paul SBC - Costs & Solutions

A new Pundit Picks player is here!

A new Squad Building Challenge has just been released into FC 24 Ultimate Team and a new Pundit Picks player is now available for all players to complete.

Pundit Picks are a new concept to FC 24 and pundit choose the best player from certain matches, with Rodrigo De Paul the latest player to receive an SBC.

We have the cheapest solutions for the Pundit Picks De Paul SBC so you can add the Atletico Madrid midfielder to your Ultimate Team.

Pundit Picks De Paul SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has just released a brand-new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team with Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodrigo De Paul being given a Pundit Picks special item.

The Argentinian is the third player to receive a Pundit Picks card with Anthony Gordon and Brahim Diaz as the other two, and they received healthy upgrades like De Paul has.

Rodrigo De Paul now has an incredible 89-rated Pundit Picks item with some insane stats including 84 pace, 85 shooting, 90 passing, 89 dribbling, 82 defending, and 88 physical, making him part of the Gullit Gang!

click to enlarge + 4 Pundit Picks De Paul

De Paul has also been given the Relentless PlayStyle+, so he will be effective all game.

With many Atleti players within the meta in FC 24 Ultimate Team, fitting De Paul into a team shouldn't be difficult, with many players using Griezmann, Llorente, and Banini.

Now that you know what kind of player you will be adding to your Ultimate Team, let's check out the cheapest solutions for the Pundit Picks De Paul SBC.

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

click to enlarge + 4 Top Form

Reward:

Jumbo Gold Pack

Argentina

Requirements:

Argentina Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

click to enlarge + 4 Argentina

Reward:

Small Prime Gold Players Pack

LaLiga

Requirements:

LA LIGA EA SPORTS Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

click to enlarge + 4 La Liga

Reward:

Prime Mixed Players Pack

Once you have submitted your squads into this SBC you will be able to add Pundit Picks Rodrigo De Paul to your Ultimate Team.

This SBC should set you back around a reasonable amount of coins.

