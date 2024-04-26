FC 24 Premier League TOTS Evolutions Guide

The Premier League Team of the Season is here, with a full squad of incredible players out now in packs in FC 24 Ultimate Team!

Alongside the Premier League TOTS, EA has added the WSL TOTS with the first-ever women's TOTS available in packs now, plus an insane amount of content in the Ultimate Team game mode.

In this piece, we will be covering the Premier League TOTS Evolution, showing you the best way to complete the EVO, as well as the three best players to choose from, so let's check it out!

Premier League TOTS Evolutions Guide

EA has just dropped a brand-new Evolution into FC 24, allowing players to upgrade a card for FREE!

Evolutions have been a huge hit with FC 24 players since they debuted when the game was released, and each Ultimate Team now has its own unique style due to the different players people are evolving.

Together we will go through the player requirements for this EVO, provide you with three players we believe to be the best to evolve, and then give you all the challenges you have to complete and the rewards you will get for doing so!

So without further ado, let's take a look at the player requirements for the Premier League TOTS Evolution.

Player Requirements

Like all of the Evolutions in FC 24, you will need to evolve a player that meets the specific requirements set by EA, so not everyone in the game will fit into this category.

Whether you decide to pick a player from your favourite club or develop someone into an overpowered beast, you will need to ensure you pick your player wisely because once you do, you cannot change them.

Here are the requirements you need for the Premier League TOTS Evolution:

Overall: Max. 84

Pace: Max. 89

Defending: Max. 60

Physical: Max. 74

No. of PlayStyles: Max. 7

No. of PlayStyles+: Max. 0

League: Premier League

Best players for the Premier League TOTS Evolution

Here we will give you three options on who you can use in the Premier League TOTS Evolution, that will completely transform your team!

The player has to meet the requirements above, so unfortunately you will not be able to evolve the likes of Martin Odegaard or Jack Grealish for example. Let's see the three players we have chosen for this Evolution:

Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal - 84 OVR)

If you are not pleased with just five Arsenal players being included in the Premier League TOTS squad, then Gabriel Martinelli is a great choice for this Evolution. Upgrading to a 93 OVR, the Brazilian winger gets some insane stats including, 97 pace, 89 shooting, 84 passing, 94 dribbling, and 80 physical, making him an insane LW option for any team.

Michael Olise (Crystal Palace - 84 OVR)

This player is a great option for the Premier League TOTS Evolution, and we recommend selecting TOTW Michael Olise! His new card upgrades to a 93 OVR with some unreal stats including, 96 pace, 88 shooting, 92 passing, and 97 dribbling, perfect for the right-hand side of your attack! With stats like that, Olise will have no trouble fitting into your team.

Wilson Odebert (Burnley - 83 OVR)

Our final pick is another Frenchman with an inform card, this time with Burnley's Wilson Odebert being selected for the Premier League TOTS Evolution. Odebert increases to a 92 OVR with incredible stats such as, 97 pace, 93 shooting, 84 passing, and 93 dribbling. With the ability to play on either wing, Odebert is a great choice for this EVO.

How to complete the Premier League TOTS Evolution

Now that you have decided on which player you would like to evolve, let's go through the challenges you need to complete for your player to upgrade by +9 OVRs.

Here's how to complete the Premier League TOTS:

Level 1 Challenges:

Play 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Win 4 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 1 Rewards:

Pace: +4

Shooting: +5

Dribbling: +8

PlayStyle: Finesse Shot

PlayStyle+: Power Shot

Premier League TOTS Evolution Level 1

Level 2 Challenges:

Play 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 2 Rewards:

Pace: +4

Passing: +4

Physical: +8

PlayStyle: Tiki Taka

PlayStyle+: First Touch

Premier League TOTS Evolution Level 2

Level 3 Challenges:

Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Play 4 Champions matches using your active EVO player in game.

Score 5 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on Min. Semi-Pro.

Level 3 Rewards:

Shooting: +5

Passing: +4

Defending: +6

Weak Foot: +1*

PlayStyle: Relentless

PlayStyle+: Rapid

Premier League TOTS Evolution Level 3

There we have it, once you have completed all of the challenges for this EVO, your player will have evolved by +9 OVRs!

Will you be completing this Evolution? Let us know in the comments below!

