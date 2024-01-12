FC 24: How to complete Premier League POTM Solanke SBC - Costs & Solutions

A new Prem striker is here!

The first Premier League Player of the Month of 2024 has been announced, and Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke won the award for his performances in December.

EA has just dropped a brand-new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team, with Solanke now available for all players to complete.

Together we will go through the cheapest solutions for the Premier League POTM Solanke SBC. so that you can add the striker to your Ultimate Team.

Premier League POTM Solanke SBC cheapest solutions

EA has just released a brand-new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team, with Dominic Solanke winning the Premier League POTM award for December.

The Englishman has been given an 88-rated POTM card, with some incredible stats including 88 pace, 90 shooting, 83 passing, 89 dribbling, and 92 physical, joining the likes of Mohamed Salah, Heung-Min Son, James Maddison, and Harry Maguire as Premier League POTM players in Ultimate Team.

Solanke has also been given the Power Header PlayStyle+!

December was a fantastic month for Solanke, who scored six goals throughout the month, helping Bournemouth fly up the league, and clear the relegation zone.

Solanke beat seven other nominees for the December POTM award and is deserving of his new 88-rated card.

Now that you know what kind of player you will be adding to your Ultimate Team, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions for the Premier League POTM Solanke SBC.

Premier League POTM Solanke SBC

Requirements:

Premier League Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Squad:

Once you have completed the requirements necessary for this SBC, you will be able to add 88-rated Premier League POTM Solanke to your Ultimate Team.

This SBC should set you back around 75k coins.

Will you be completing the Solanke SBC?

