FC 24: How to complete Premier League POTM Jota SBC - Costs & Solutions

16 Feb 2024 11:17 AM +00:00

A brand-new Squad Building Challenge is now available in FC 24 Ultimate Team and Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has won the Premier League Player of the Month for January.

Each month EA adds a new Premier League POTM winner as an SBC into Ultimate Team giving players the chance to add their boosted item to their Ultimate Team, and Jota is the latest edition to that list.

Together we will go through the cheapest solutions so you can add the Premier League POTM Jota card to your Ultimate Team.

Premier League POTM Jota SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has just added a brand-new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team, and Premier League POTM Diogo Jota is now available for all players to complete.

After a stellar month with Liverpool, the Portuguese forward was pivotal in the Reds remaining top of the Premier League.

Jota scored three goals and grabbed two assists in just three Premier League matches in January as Liverpool beat Newcastle United, Bournemouth, and Chelsea, scoring four goals in each match.

EA has given Jota an 89-rated Premier League POTM item with some fantastic stats including 88 pace, 88 shooting, 81 passing, 90 dribbling, and 84 physical!

click to enlarge + 5 Premier League POTM Jota

Jota also has a five-star weak foot and four-star skills, as well as the Rapid PlayStyle+!

The Liverpool forward beat the likes of Elijah Adebayo, Conor Bradley, Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel, and Richarlison to the Player of the Month award, and has a signature celebration in the game which will be used by many including Jota himself.

Now that you know what kind of card you will be adding to your Ultimate Team, let's check out the cheapest solutions for the Premier League January POTM Jota SBC.

Portugal

Requirements:

Portugal Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

click to enlarge + 5 Portugal

Reward:

Gold Pack

Liverpool

Requirements:

Liverpool Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

click to enlarge + 5 Liverpool

Reward:

Premium Gold Pack

Premier League

Requirements:

Premier League Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

click to enlarge + 5 Premier League

Reward:

Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

click to enlarge + 5 Top Form

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

Once you have completed this SBC, you can add Premier League Player of the Month Diogo Jota to your Ultimate Team.

This SBC should set you back around 256k coins.

