FC 24: Premier League March POTM nominees revealed

EA has just announced the nominees for the Premier League March Player of the Month award, with seven players fighting it out for the monthly trophy!

FC 24 players will be able to vote for their winner, and the victorious player will be given a Player of the Month card in Ultimate Team, for fans to redeem by completing their SBC.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the seven nominees, their month, and why they deserve to be picked as the Premier League POTM for March!

Premier League March POTM vote

The nominees for the Premier League March POTM award have been announced, and there are seven players from seven different clubs available to vote for via the FC 24 website!

Each of these players put in important performances for their clubs in March, scoring goals, creating assists, and leaving everything on the pitch, whether they are fighting for the title, or battling lower down the league.

FC 24 players can have their say on who they would like to see given a POTM item in Ultimate Team, and be available within the next few weeks, so let's take a look at who has been nominated.

Alexander Isak (Newcastle United - 81 OVR)

Newcastle's injury crisis is something to behold, with many first-team players missing important games as they head into the final run-in of the season. That said, Alexander Isak has been on fire in front of goal, scoring five goals and providing one assist in March in just four matches for his side. Isak has two special cards in Ultimate Team so far, with a POTM card perhaps hitting the 90 OVR mark if he were to win the vote.

Alexander Isak

Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool - 82 OVR)

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has been quietly going about his business in the centre of the park for his side this season, and March was a great month for the World Cup winner. The Argentine managed a goal and two assists during March, as Liverpool sits second in the league with a game in hand over Arsenal. Mac Allister would also likely be 90+ rated if he were to win the POTM award.

Alexis Mac Allister

Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham - 69 OVR)

Rodrigo Muniz is one of the most inform players in the Premier League at the moment, and it's a shock that he hasn't received a TOTW yet in FC 24! The Brazilian striker scored three goals and grabbed one assist in March, as Fulham had two comfortable wins against both Brighton and Tottenham. Winning this POTM award would see Muniz receive a huge increase in OVR, and perhaps have a very exciting card!

Rodrigo Muniz

Cole Palmer (Chelsea - 66 OVR)

Cole Palmer has one of the craziest OVRs in FC 24, compared to his actual real-life ability, and that will surely change by a huge amount in FC 25! Palmer has two special cards in FC 24, with his highest being a 91-rated Future Stars item, with a 'cold' dynamic image. Despite Chelsea's woes, Palmer managed three goals and two assists during March and is single-handedly sparing the embarrassment for Chelsea this season.

Cole Palmer

Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth - 70 OVR)

Another low-rated player who has been brilliant this season is Antoine Semenyo, who has been putting in great performances for a Bournemouth side on the rise! The Ghanaian forward scored three goals in March as his side went unbeaten, with two coming in a massive 4-3 comeback win against Luton Town. An upgrade would see Semenyo rise a huge amount in OVRs if he were to win the POTM award.

Antoine Semenyo

Heung-Min Son (Tottenham - 87 OVR)

Heung Min-Son has been nominated for the POTM award once more and already possesses a POTM special item in FC 24 Ultimate Team. The Korean forward scored three goals and grabbed two assists during March with Tottenham searching for a spot in the Champions League for next season. Son would be given an insane card if he were to win the POTM award, however, that would be his eighth special card in Ultimate Team this year!

Heung-Min Son

Ben White (Arsenal - 80 OVR)

The final nominee for the March POTM award is Arsenal's Ben White, who is the only defender to be nominated this month. In three matches in March, White scored once, and provided two assists from right-back, whilst also keeping two clean sheets as Arsenal won 6-0 to Sheffield United, and drew to title challengers Manchester City. White's only special card in FC 24 Ultimate Team is an 87-rated TOTW, which means he will likely be higher-rated if he were to win the POTM award.

Ben White

These seven players have been in fine form for their clubs over the past month, but only one can be crowned the Premier League POTM.

Who will you be voting for? Let us know in the comments below!

Golazo Team 1 Out Now | How to complete Future Stars Icon Beckham SBC | TOTW 29 is Here | How to do the Bellingham Celebration in FC 24 | Spring Title Update Patch Notes | How to get the Real Madrid Glow-Up Kit