How to Complete FC 24 Path to Glory Oyarzabal SBC, Costs & Solutions

The FC 24 Path to Glory Mikel Oyarzabal SBC has been released into Ultimate Team ahead of the Euro 2024 Final between Spain and England.

Spain are viewed as the favorites heading into the game based on form, but England will believe they can win the whole thing after overcoming a challenging campaign.

Path to Glory Oyarzabal SBC Cheapest Solutions

Euro 2024 and Copa America content continues to dominate FC 24 Ultimate Team following the arrival of the Path to Glory Knockouts promo, and EA has dropped a brand-new Path to Glory SBC before the Euros Final between Spain and England.

Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal is available to earn by completing just one Squad Building Challenge and comes with some fantastic card attributes.

Path to Glory Oyarzabal

The Real Sociedad man has been rewarded with a 95-rated Path to Glory card which possesses 92 Pace, 93 Shooting, 93 Passing, 97 Dribbling, and 80 Physical. As he is a Path to Glory item, Oyarzabal's OVR or stats will increase if Spain beat England.

On top of that, the CF also possesses Five-Star Skill Moves and a Five-Star Weak Foot, as well as four PlayStyles+, which are Finesse Shot, Tiki Taka, Press Proven, and Quick Step, making him the perfect forward.

PTG Mikel Oyarzabal Squad Solution

Requirements:

Spain Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Credit: EasySBC Path to Glory Mikel Oyarzabal SBC Solution

Once the required squad has been submitted for this SBC, you will be able to add Path to Glory Mikel Oyarzabal to your Ultimate Team for just 45.3K coins, which is a bit of a bargain when you consider his rating and the stats attached.

Will you be backing Oyarzabal and Spain to beat England on Sunday?

