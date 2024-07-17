FC 24 One Nation Champions: France Objectives Guide

EA has just dropped a brand-new set of Champs Objectives into FC 24 Ultimate Team ahead of the FUTTIES promo, which is expected to arrive in the coming days.

The One Nation Champions: France Objective is available in Ultimate Team, and players can earn several free rewards for simply playing the game!

One Nation Champions: France Objectives Guide

A new set of Objectives has been released into FC 24 Ultimate Team, with players able to earn even more rewards over the weekend by playing Champions with a full squad from France.

These weekly challenges have been set by EA since Euro 2024 kicked off, and this could be the final one now the tournament has concluded.

By completing this Objective, players will be given a bunch of packs as well as FUTTIES Stephan El Shaarawy, who comes with an impressive 95-rated pink card.

FUTTIES Stephan El Shaarawy

El Shaarawy also possesses 97 Pace, 93 Shooting, 92 Passing, 96 Dribbling, 82 Physical, and Five-Star Skill Moves, making him the perfect winger to run rings around opposition backlines!

Requirements:

Play 3 matches in any Champions Game Mode while having a Full Squad of players from France.

Reward:

83+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

Play 6

Requirements:

Play 6 matches in any Champions Game Mode while having a Full Squad of players from France.

Reward:

84+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Requirements:

Play 9 matches in any Champions Game Mode while having a Full Squad of players from France.

Reward:

83+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack

Requirements:

Play 11 matches in any Champions Game Mode while having a Full Squad of players from France.

Reward:

85+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Win 4

Requirements:

Win 4 matches in Champions Finals while having a Full Squad of players from France.

Reward:

83+ x20 Rare Gold Players Pack

Win 6

Requirements:

Win 6 matches in Champions Finals while having a Full Squad of players from France.

Reward:

84+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack

Win 10

Requirements:

Win 10 matches in Champions Finals while having a Full Squad of players from France.

Reward:

84+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack

Requirements:

Win 12 matches in Champions Finals while having a Full Squad of players from France.

Reward:

86+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Once all of these challenges have been completed, you will have a bunch of packs to open and FUTTIES Stephan El Shaarawy to add to your Ultimate Team!

This is a FREE Objective, so it's definitely worth a try during the upcoming Champions weekend.

Will you be completing this new Objective? Let us know in the comments section below.

