EA Sports has just introduced the "One Nation Champs: Argentina" objective to FC 24, which allows players to earn a splendid 92 OVR Make Your Mark Nuno Mendes card.

This card of the Portuguese star left-back has some incredible attributes and equally great PlaySytles. It's perfect for players who have a Ligue 1 Uber Eats, or Portuguese squad, and can also be used as a super-sub.

FC 24 Make Your Mark Nuno Mendes Objective Guide

As mentioned above, by completing the recently introduced "One Nation Champs: Argentina" objective players can get their hands on an incredible Make Your Mark Nuno Mendes card.

This card has some great attributes, such as 95 pace, 91 defense, 90 physical, and 89 dribbling. Furthermore, it also possesses a total of 10 PlaySytles.

So let's find out what you have to do to add this great card to your Ultimate Team squad.

Play 3

Requirements:

Play 3 matches in any Champions Game Mode while having a full squad of players from Argentina.

Reward:

83+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Play 6

Requirements:

Play 6 matches in any Champions Game Mode while having a full squad of players from Argentina.

Reward:

84+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Play 9

Requirements:

Play 9 matches in any Champions Game Mode while having a full squad of players from Argentina.

Reward:

83+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Play 11

Requirements:

Play 11 matches in any Champions Game Mode while having a full squad of players from Argentina.

Reward:

85+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Win 4

Requirements:

Win 4 matches in Champions Finals while having a full squad of players from Argentina.

Reward:

83+ x20 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Win 6

Requirements:

Win 6 matches in Champions Finals while having a full squad of players from Argentina.

Reward:

84+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Win 10

Requirements:

Win 10 matches in Champions Finals while having a full squad of players from Argentina.

Reward:

84+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Win 12

Requirements:

Win 12 matches in Champions Finals while having a full squad of players from Argentina.

Reward:

86+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

After completing all the objectives listed above, you will earn the 92 OVR Make Your Mark Nuno Mendes card.

Will you be completing these objectives and adding Make Your Mark Nuno Mendes to your Ultimate Team? Let us know in the comments below

