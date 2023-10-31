FC 24: MLS Squad Foundations Objective Guide

FC 24 is in full swing, and after over a month of fun, EA continues to drop more content daily!

EA has just released the latest edition of the Squad Foundations OBJs, this time covering MLS. This Objective allows players to add three new players to their Ultimate Team as well as earn packs along the way. Without further ado, let's take a look at the latest Objectives in FC 24!

MLS Squad Foundations Objectives guide

The latest FC 24 objective has dropped, with players now able to get three new players, plus plenty of packs through the Foundation's objectives.

Squad Foundations have become popular amongst Ultimate Team players as a way of earning new players for their squad by simply playing games with cards from a specific league.

We have already had the WSL, NWSL, Super Lig, Liga F, Eredivisie, and Liga Portugal added to FC 24 Ultimate Team since its release, with MLS the latest addition.

Each objective has four requirements that need completing, to earn the main reward, however, you can also earn rewards for each requirement, so without further ado, let's take a look at the objectives and rewards for the MLS Foundations objective.

Major Assists

Requirements:

Assist 5 goals in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) with an MLS player.

Reward:

Squad Foundations Nathan Byrne (Untradeable)

click to enlarge + 3 Foundations Nathan Byrne

MLS 7

Requirements:

Score 7 goals in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) with an MLS player

Reward:

Premium Gold Pack (Untradeable)

Play 6

Requirements:

Play 6 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having at least 2 players from MLS in your starting 11.

Reward:

Squad Foundations Darlington Nagbe (Untradeable)

click to enlarge + 3 Foundations Darlington Nagbe

Win 5

Requirements:

Win 5 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having at least 2 players from MLS in your starting 11.

Reward:

78+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

There we have it! Once you have completed all four Objectives, you will have three new players from MLS, including an 85-rated Jordan Morris card which you get as a Group Reward. All of that as well as a bunch of packs to open, to test your luck even more!

click to enlarge + 3 Foundations Jordan Morris

