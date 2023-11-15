FC 24 Megan Rapinoe Card Becomes Most Disliked EVER!

The rollout of FC 24 Ultimate Team content continues, and it's showing no signs of slowing down.

Season 2 has already provided plenty of exciting packs, with TOTW 8, and Triple Threat Team 1 available now!

EA dropped the very first End of an Era cards in FC 24 last night, celebrating the careers of former USWNT stars Megan Rapinoe and Ali Krieger, who recently retired from football.

However, one of the cards has already become the most disliked in FUT history, and it's going to take some catching!

Rapinoe card most disliked EVER!

Rapinoe has had an illustrious career which saw her win two World Cups, an Olympic gold medal, several trophies at club level, and the Ballon d'Or Feminin in 2019, but it appears she still hasn't won over the people.

click to enlarge End of an Era Rapinoe

That's because her End of an Era card has already become the most downvoted in Ultimate Team history, gaining over 48,000 dislikes in less than 24 hours, and the number is growing rapidly. Ouch!

She tops the list which includes Mason Greenwood and Marcel Sabitzer, with the latter on just over 28,000 dislikes due to his card being far too overpriced for many.

End of an Era Rapinoe offers some insane stats such as 89 Dribbling, 87 Passing, 87 Shooting, and 86 Pace, contributing to an 88 OVR. Despite it being a great card to add to any squad, however, it seems the majority of players will be avoiding any temptation to use it if the votes are anything to go by!

