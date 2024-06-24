FC 24 How to complete Make Your Mark Dominik Szoboszlai SBC, Costs & Solutions

The Make Your Mark promo continues to dominate Ultimate Team with the latest Make Your Mark Team 2 squad out in packs now, with a bunch of incredible players available in the game mode.

EA continues to throw some great content into Ultimate Team alongside the Make Your Mark campaign and a new player is now available via SBC, with Dominik Szoboszlai receiving an upgraded player item.

Make Your Mark Dominik Szoboszlai SBC Cheapest Solutions

A new SBC is available in FC 24 Ultimate Team and Liverpool superstar Dominik Szoboszlai has been given a hugely boosted Make Your Mark item, making him one of the best attacking midfielders in the game mode.

The Hungarian is relying on other teams at EURO 2024 to see if his nation will make it to the Round of 16, after finishing in third place in Group A, winning just one match in the 100th minute against Scotland.

Szoboszlai will receive upgrades if he scores or assists in the knockout rounds, or manages to play two more games at the tournament, which is all depending on other teams.

That being said, the Liverpool CAM looks like an incredible player regardless of any upgrades, with a 95 OVR item that has some great stats including, 94 pace, 96 shooting, 96 passing, 94 dribbling, and 87 physical.

Make Your Mark Dominik Szoboszlai

On top of that, Szoboszlai has five-star skill moves, and a four-star weak foot, and possesses four new PlayStyles+ including, Technical+, Dead Ball+, Power Shot+, and First Touch+, making for an unbelievable player!

Premier League

Requirements:

Premier League Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Premier League

Reward:

Small Gold Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

87-Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Once the three squads for this SBC have been submitted you can redeem Make Your Mark Szoboszlai, and add the Hungarian CAM to your Ultimate Team, all for the price of 219k coins!

Will you be completing this incredible SBC? Let us know in the comments below.

