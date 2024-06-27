FC 24 How to complete Make Your Mark Demarai Gray SBC, Costs & Solutions

Make Your Team 2 is in packs now, with plenty of players being given special boosted cards in FC 24 Ultimate Team for making their first appearances at the Euros and Copa America.

Whilst there are tons of players to try and pack, EA has also released several SBCs, giving FC 24 players the chance to add some superstars to their Ultimate Team, and Jamaican winger Demarai Gray is the latest player made available via SBC!

Make Your Mark Demarai Gray SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has released a new player into SBCs, with Jamaican winger Demarai Gray being given a Make Your Mark player item, as he makes his first Copa America appearance for his nation this summer.

Gray is one of many stars featuring at EURO 2024 and Copa America, many of which have received Make Your Mark or Path to Glory items.

The wide player has been given a solid 94 OVR Make Your Mark card with some great stats including 97 pace, 94 dribbling, 92 shooting, and 92 passing.

On top of that, Gray possesses a bunch of new PlayStyles+ and now has Finesse Shot+, Pinged Pass+, and Rapid+.

Jamaica will have a tough task if they are to win Copa America, however, there is a possibility for Gray to receive a +2 upgrade to his OVR if he meets certain requirements during the tournament.

Demarai Gray

Requirements:

Premier League Players: Min. 1

TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1

Team Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

Demarai Gray

Reward: Make Your Mark Demarai Gray

Once the squad for this SBC has been submitted, you will be able to add Make Your Mark Demarai Gray to your Ultimate Team.

The defender's SBC will set you back around 48.5k coins to complete.

