First Quadruple Playstyle+ Evo Card Achieved

Despite two Title Updates in the space of just one week reminding us all that FC 24 is still far from the perfect game, millions have been enjoying plenty of content in Ultimate Team.

The popular TOTY promo has been at the centre of attention for the past two weeks, with the world's best players receiving upgrades and becoming available via packs, SBCs and Objectives.

Evolutions also continue to play an important role when it comes to upgrading certain players, whether it's through bolstering their stats or changing their positions. While we're used to seeing new ones drop each week, some players have been using old Evo's to build some insane cards, and this one perhaps tops the lot!

First quadruple Playstyle+ Evo card

Evolutions have been a big hit since being introduced to FC 24, allowing Ultimate Team users to enhance and improve the performance of certain players in their squad.

For example, you could have a 75-rated striker in your team who is eligible for upgrades through Evolutions, and by completing the required challenges using that player, they can go beyond their generic overall and become one of the best in the game.

The possibilities when it comes to upgrades and ratings using Evolutions are endless as many cards have already shown, and one particular card just goes to show the lengths some players have gone to get the best one possible.

In a post on social media, dedicated Evolutions account Evo King claims to have achieved the first Quadruple Playstyle+ card using Evolutions, with an attached image showcasing a 93-rated Kobbie Mainoo who has a total of 9 PlayStyles.

The picture shows that there are four PlayStyle+, which include Dead Ball+, Jockey+, Interceptor+, and Anticipate+. The Evolution Mainoo also comes with some insane stats such as 98 physical, 97 pace, 92 dribbling, 85 defending, and 85 passing, making him one of the best midfielders in the game!

Evo King explained that they used the following Evolutions to achieve the Quadruple Playstyle+ card:

Pitch Commander (Unclaimed)

Growth Spurt (Unclaimed)

Keep Up (Unclaimed)

TOTY Visionary (CLAIM ALL)

Unfortunately, it appears most of the Evos used to achieve this card have since expired, but it's another reminder that you can create some incredible cards with the right players and Evolutions.

Take Atalanta's Michel Ndary Adopo, for example. The Midfielder has a base bronze card of 61 OVR but can be upgraded by a crazy amount of ratings to a 97 OVR by completing several Evolutions in just 18 days, which you can find out more about here.

What has been your best Evolution in FC 24 so far? Be sure to let us know!

