FC 24 Ligue 1 TOTS Players LEAKED

Team of the Season has been a fantastic promo so far, and the Ligue 1 and D1 Arkema TOTS squads are set to hit Ultimate Team this week, with players from those squads starting to be leaked.

EA currently has Bundesliga and Frauen-Bundesliga TOTS players in packs right now, however, we are just a day away from a new set of players, including one of the biggest stars in the world.

We will examine the players leaked to feature in the Ligue 1 and D1 Arkema TOTS squads and continue updating this piece with the latest leaks and information.

Ligue 1 TOTS LEAKED

Blue cards have taken over Ultimate Team, and a new batch is coming to the game mode tomorrow. A bunch of quality players have been leaked to feature.

These rumors are giving fans hope that there will be some cool cards to collect in Ultimate Team, and we have some great names for you, according to reliable source, @FutPoliceLeaks.

The players leaked to feature in the Ligue 1 and D1 Arkema TOTS are:

Kylian Mbappe - PSG

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - Marseille

Achraf Hakimi - PSG

Vitinha - PSG

Grace Geyoro - PSG (D1 Arkema)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

So far, those names have been leaked to feature in the Ligue 1 and D1 Arkema Team of the Season squads, which means we will soon have some incredible players available in packs!

PSG ran rampant in the league, so we will likely see many inclusions from the French giants. However, there have also been some standout players from AS Monaco, Stade Brestois, Lille, and more that we expect to be included in the Ligue 1 TOTS.

As for the D1 Arkema squad, we expect it to be dominated by Lyon, PSG, and Paris FC players, many of whom have been meta in FC 24 Ultimate Team this year!

Who else will be included in the Ligue 1 and D1 Arkema TOTS squads? Let us know in the comments below!

Bundesliga TOTS Out Now | Frauen-Bundesliga TOTS Out Now | Title Update 14 Includes Kenilworth Road Fix | How to Complete FC 24 Fantasy FC Hero Lucio SBC | FC 24 Releases as Free PlayStation Plus Game | How to do the Balotelli Selfie Celebration in FC 24