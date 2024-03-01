FC 24: How to complete La Liga POTM Lewandowski SBC - Costs & Solutions

A huge POTM SBC!

01 Mar 2024 5:10 PM +00:00

As March rolls around, it's time for the February Player of the Month awards to be won, and there is a new SBC that has just released into FC 24 Ultimate Team.

This latest release is huge as Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski is the La Liga Player of the Month winner for February and has been given an insane POTM card which is now out in Ultimate Team.

Together we will go through the cheapest solutions, so you can add La Liga POTM Lewandowski to your Ultimate Team.

La Liga POTM Lewandowski SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has just dropped a brand-new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team with Polish striker Robert Lewandowski winning the February POTM award.

Each month EA releases a Player of the Month SBC into Ultimate Team, awarding the best player for that selected month with an upgraded item in the game.

Players can complete this SBC and add Lewandowski to their Ultimate Team, as the striker replaces Kirian Rodriguez from Las Palmas, who was the January POTM winner.

Lewandowski has been given a 92-rated La Liga POTM item with some insane stats including, 83 pace, 93 shooting, 83 passing, 90 dribbling, and 88 physical, as well as having the Power Header PlayStyle+.

click to enlarge + 3 La Liga POTM Lewandowski

The Barcelona man scored four goals throughout February in three games against Deportivo Alaves, Granada, and Celta Vigo, and has 17 goal contributions this season.

Beating the likes of Vinicius Jr, and Federico Valverde to the POTM crown, the Lewandowski SBC is now available in Ultimate Team, so let's take a look at the cheapest solutions.

FC Barcelona

Requirements:

FC Barcelona Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

click to enlarge + 3 FC Barcelona

Reward:

Small Prime Gold Players Pack

La Liga

Requirements:

LA LIGA EA SPORTS Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

click to enlarge + 3 La Liga

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

Once you have completed this SBC you will be able to add La Liga POTM Lewandowski to your Ultimate Team for the price of around 154k coins.

