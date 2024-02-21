FC 24: La Liga February POTM Nominees Announced

Some big stars have been nominated!

21 Feb 2024 1:04 PM +00:00

As February comes to an end, EA has started to release the nominees for each of the league's Player of the Month nominees, and there is a new set of five players available to vote for now!

The La Liga POTM vote is open, with the winner of the award set to receive an insanely upgraded Player of the Month item which will be made available via SBC in FC 24 Ultimate Team.

We will go through each nominee discussing their month and why they deserve to receive the February award, so let's check out the La Liga POTM nominees.

La Liga February POTM Vote Open

EA has just dropped the La Liga February Player of the Month nominees, with a vote now open for all fans to get involved in.

By simply clicking the link to the FC 24 Website, you will be able to vote for your winner and help them receive a Player of the Month item in FC 24 Ultimate Team.

click to enlarge + 6 La Liga POTM Nominees - February

There are five players included in the vote, which will likely run until 28 February, before the POTM winner drops into Ultimate Team at the beginning of March.

La Liga February POTM Nominees

The nominees for the La Liga February Player of the Month have been announced, and EA has released the vote for the public to decide on who they would like to see feature as an SBC player in FC 24 Ultimate Team.

There have been some insane players featured as POTM items in FC 24, and these five nominees will be handed the POTM crown from Las Palmas midfielder Kirian Rodriguez who was the January Player of the Month.

We will go through each of the five nominees discussing their month, and why they deserve to be chosen as the La Liga February POTM, so let's check out who has made the cut.

Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

Four goals in three matches in February is enough for Polish striker Robert Lewandowski to be nominated for the La Liga POTM award. The Barcelona man has 17 goal contributions in 23 matches this season, which for his standards is quite low, however, he has found his form at the perfect time, with the run-in to the end of the season in sight. We think Lewandowski would receive a 92-rated card if he were to win the POTM award.

click to enlarge + 6 Robert Lewandowski

Federico Valverde (Real Madrid)

A popular choice amongst fans for this month's award is Federico Valverde who has one of the greatest regular gold cards of all time. The Uruguayan registered two assists in February so far, with Real Madrid sitting comfortably at the top of La Liga by six points to the surprise package of the year, Girona. If Valverde wins the POTM award, we suspect his card to be either 90, or 91 OVR, which will be incredible.

click to enlarge + 6 Federico Valverde

Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid)

Marcos Llorente is a man of many talents, and a coaches dream, with the ability to play in any position needed. The Spaniard played as a right-wing-back, and a striker in February, registering three goals against Las Palmas and Real Madrid, with the latter securing a draw in the 93rd minute. Llorente has a very overpowered card on Ultimate Team, which will only look better once upgraded if he wins the POTM vote.

click to enlarge + 6 Marcos Llorente

Yuri Berchiche (Athletic Bilbao)

Spanish left-back Yuri Berchiche has had a terrific February, scoring twice, and keeping two clean sheets in three matches for Bilbao, as the Basque side pushes towards a place in Europe for next season. Berchiche also received an 87-rated TOTW card in February, so if he wins the Player of the Month award, we expect him to be at least 88 OVR.

click to enlarge + 6 Yuri Berchiche

Ante Budimir (Osasuna)

The final nominee for the La Liga February Player of the Month award is Osasuna striker Ante Budimir, who has gone under the radar this year in La Liga. Osasuna sits in mid-table, and Budimir has 13 goals in 25 matches, with three of those goals coming in February. The Croatian's three contributions secured wins against Real Sociedad and Cadiz, and if Budimir wins this month, we are expecting a mega upgrade.

click to enlarge + 6 Ante Budimir

Which of these players will you be voting for as your La Liga February POTM?

