FC 24: How to complete Icon Zico SBC - Costs & Solutions

2024 has started with a bang, and Team of the Year is finally within reach, as fans anticipate the greatest promo of the year in FC 24 Ultimate Team.

Amongst the frenzy of TOTY with there being two teams for the first time ever, EA has also released a bunch of content including a brand-new Icon SBC which is surely going to catch the eye of players.

Together we will go through the cheapest solutions for the Icon Zico SBC, so you can add this world-class Brazilian legend to your Ultimate Team.

Icon Zico SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has just released an insane new Icon SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team with Brazilian legend Zico now available for all players to complete.

click to enlarge + 13 Icon Zico SBC

This attacking midfielder is perfect for any squad in Ultimate Team and is widely regarding as one of the best Icon players in the game.

Zico is 91-rated with some incredible stats including, 89 pace, 92 shooting, 91 passing, and 91 dribbling, as well as having five-star skill moves, and a five-star weak foot.

The Brazilian Icon also has the Dead Ball PlayStyle, and with 97 freekick accuracy, make sure he is the man on every set piece you take!

Every Icon in FC 24 Ultimate Team gets full chemistry in any squad, and also gives their teammates an extra chemistry boost, so there is no issues there!

Now that you know what kind of player you will be adding to your Ultimate Team, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions for the Icon Zico SBC available now in FC 24 Ultimate Team.

Born Legend

Requirements:

Rare Players: Exactly 11 in your Starting 11

Player Quality: Exactly Bronze in your Starting 11

Squad:

click to enlarge + 13 Born Legend

Reward:

Small Silver Players Pack

Rising Star

Requirements:

Rare Players: Exactly 11 in your Starting 11

Player Quality: Exactly Silver in your Starting 11

Squad:

click to enlarge + 13 Rising Star

Reward:

Three Common Gold Players Pack

On a Loan

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 82

Squad:

click to enlarge + 13 On a Loan

Reward:

Base Icon Loan Zico (5 Games)

O Galinho

Requirements:

Brazil Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

click to enlarge + 13 O Galinho

Reward:

Premium Gold Pack

League Finesse

Requirements:

Serie A TIM Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

click to enlarge + 13 League Finesse

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

86-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

click to enlarge + 13 86-Rated Squad

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

87-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

click to enlarge + 13 87-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Mixed Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

click to enlarge + 13 87-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Mixed Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

click to enlarge + 13 87-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Mixed Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

click to enlarge + 13 88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

click to enlarge + 13 88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

89-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

click to enlarge + 13 89-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Players Pack

Once you have submitted all of the squads necessary for this SBC, you will be able to add 91-rated Icon Zico to your Ultimate Team.

This SBC is an expensive one, which is no surprise given the player at stake, however, we believe the cheapest you can get Zico for is around 1.38 million coins!

