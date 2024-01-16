FC 24: How to complete Icon Henry SBC - Costs & Solutions

One of the greatest strikers of all time!

EA has just dropped a brand-new Squad Building Challenge into FC 24 Ultimate Team, amongst the frenzy of content set to become available during the Team of the Year promo!

Thierry Henry is now available for all players to complete via SBCs, with the Frenchman one of the best strikers in Ultimate Team!

Together we will go through the cheapest solutions for this SBC so that you can add the Arsenal legend to your Ultimate Team.

Icon Henry SBC Cheapest Solutions

A new Icon player has been added as an SBC, and Thierry Henry is now available for all players to add to their Ultimate Team.

click to enlarge + 11 Icon Henry SBC

The French Icon had an illustrious career spanning many clubs including AS Monaco, Juventus, Arsenal, Barcelona, and New York Red Bulls, scoring goals wherever he went.

Henry won trophies throughout his career and has World Cup, and Champions League winners medals amongst many other honours in his trophy cabinet.

The Icon card is 91-rated and has some insane stats including 93 pace, 90 shooting, 82 passing, and 89 dribbling, as well as the Rapid PlayStyle+, so you can glide past defenders just like Henry did throughout his career.

With all the information you need on Icon Henry, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions so that you can complete the SBC and add the Frenchman to your Ultimate Team.

Born Legend

Requirements:

Rare Players: Exactly 11

Player Quality: Exactly Bronze

Squad:

click to enlarge + 11 Born Legend

Reward:

Small Silver Players Pack

Rising Star

Requirements:

Rare Players: Exactly 11

Player Quality: Exactly Silver

Squad:

click to enlarge + 11 Rising Star

Reward:

Three Common Gold Players Pack

On a Loan

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 81

Squad:

click to enlarge + 11 On a Loan

Reward:

5-Match Loan Base Icon version of Thierry Henry

Gunners

Requirements:

Arsenal Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

click to enlarge + 11 Gunners

Reward:

Premium Gold Pack

League Finesse

Requirements:

LALIGA EA SPORTS Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

click to enlarge + 11 League Finesse

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

League Legend

Requirements:

Premier League Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

click to enlarge + 11 League Legend

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

click to enlarge + 11 87-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Mixed Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

click to enlarge + 11 88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

Top-notch

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

click to enlarge + 11 Top-notch

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

There we have it, once you have submitted all of the squads necessary for this SBC, you will be able to add 91-rated Icon Thierry Henry to your Ultimate Team.

This SBC should cost you around 888k coins, but we're confident it will be worth it!

