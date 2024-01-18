FC 24: How to complete Icon Cafu SBC - Costs & Solutions

The best RWB in Ultimate Team?

2024 has started fantastically for FC 24 Ultimate Team players, and Team of the Year is finally here!

Amongst the excitement for the TOTY promo, EA has released a bunch of content, and there is a new Icon available via Squad Building Challenges in Ultimate Team.

We will give you the cheapest solutions for the Icon Cafu SBC, so you can add this Brazilian wing-back to your Ultimate Team, so let's get stuck in.

Icon Cafu SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has just released a brand-new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team, and Brazil legend Cafu is now available for all players to complete.

click to enlarge + 10 Icon Cafu SBC

Cafu is a World Cup winning captain and lifted the trophy with Brazil in the 2002 World Cup in Japan.

Amongst his many honours, the Brazilian RB played for some fantastic clubs with his best years being in Serie A with Roma, and AC Milan.

His Icon card is 91-rated and has some insane stats including, 90 pace, 83 passing, 85 dribbling, 88 defending, and 83 physical. Cafu also has the Relentless PlayStyle+!

Chemistry for Icons is better than ever in FC 24 Ultimate Team, and fitting him into a team will be easy, as Icons get full chemistry, and also give teammates one extra boost, too.

Now that you know what kind of player you will be adding to your Ultimate Team, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions for the Icon Cafu SBC available now.

Born Legend

Requirements:

Rare Players: Exactly 11 in your Starting 11

Player Quality: Exactly Bronze in your Starting 11

Squad:

click to enlarge + 10 Born Legend

Reward:

Small Silver Players Pack

Rising Star

Requirements:

Rare Players: Exactly 11 in your Starting 11

Player Quality: Exactly Silver in your Starting 11

Squad:

click to enlarge + 10 Rising Star

Reward:

Three Common Gold Players Pack

On a Loan

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 81

Squad:

click to enlarge + 10 On a Loan

Reward:

Icon Cafu 5-Match Loan

AC Milan

Requirements:

AC Milan Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 & Subs

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 & Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

click to enlarge + 10 AC Milan

Reward:

Premium Gold Pack

Seleção

Requirements:

Brazil Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 & Subs

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 & Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

click to enlarge + 10 Seleção

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

League Legend

Requirements:

Serie A TIM Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 & Subs

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 & Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

click to enlarge + 10 League Legend

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

86-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

click to enlarge + 10 86-Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Mixed Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

click to enlarge + 10 87-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Mixed Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

click to enlarge + 10 88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

Once you have completed all of the requirements needed for this SBC, you will be able to add 91-rated Icon Cafu to your Ultimate Team.

This SBC should set you back around 606K coins!

