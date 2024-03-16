FC 24: How to complete Ultimate Birthday Yoshida Objective

A reliable CB to add!

Ultimate Birthday is about to begin on FC 24, with Team 1 revealed, there is plenty of content around Ultimate Team as we prepare for the 15th birthday celebrations of the beloved game mode. Here we give you the Ultimate Birthday Yoshida card!

Amongst the frenzy of content set to hit Ultimate Team, EA has released an early Ultimate Birthday objective, allowing players to add an LA Galaxy defender to their squad!

Players need to complete just one objective to add an insane 88-rated Ultimate Birthday Maya Yoshida to their Ultimate Team for FREE! So let's check out how to complete the objectives!

Ultimate Birthday Yoshida Objectives Guide

EA has released a new set of objectives into FC 24 Ultimate Team, allowing players to redeem Ultimate Birthday Maya Yoshida for FREE, by simply completing some challenges.

Maya Yoshida has been given a nice upgrade to an 88 OVR centre-back, and he has been given some insane stats too, which all players can add to their team with ease!

The LA Galaxy defender has been given an Ultimate Birthday card with 93 Standing Tackle, 93 Short Passing, 90 Jumping, and 90 Strength, and on top of that, Yoshida now has a five-star weak foot and three-star skill moves.

To make things even more exciting, EA has given the Japanese two PlayStyles+, with Aerial and Intercept now on his new card.

With only one challenge to complete, let's look at the complete guide to the Ultimate Birthday Yoshida objective.

84-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Min. Team Rating: 84

Squad:

click to enlarge Credit: EasySBC 84-Rated Squad

Reward:

Ultimate Birthday Yoshida

Once this Squad Building Challenge has been completed, you will be able to add Ultimate Birthday Yoshida to your Ultimate Team for around 20K coins!

