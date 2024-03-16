FC 24: How to complete Showdown Bentancur SBC - Costs & Solutions

A strong option in the middle of the park.

The Showdown Series is underway and there has been a bunch of new players added to FC 24 Ultimate Team, giving fans lots to consider when completing their Showdown SBCs. Here we have the Showdown Bentancur SBC.

The next clash highlighted by EA is the ePremier League match-up between Spurs and Newcastle, as Rodrigo Bentancur and Miguel Almirón have been added as Showdown cards in Ultimate Team.

In this piece, we will go through the cheapest solutions so you can add Tottenham midfielder, Rodrigo Bentancur to your Ultimate Team by completing his Showdown SBC.

Showdown Bentancur SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has just released a brand-new set of Showdown SBCs as Spurs and Newcastle face off in the ePremier League!

Rodrigo Bentancur and Miguel Almirón have been selected as the representatives for their team in the Showdown Series, with the winner of the match receiving a +2 upgrade to their already stacked Showdown card!

Bentancur has been given an 87-rated Showdown item with some fantastic stats, including 94 Stamina, 90 Short Passing, 90 Volleys, and 90 Composure.

The Uruguayan midfielder has also been given the Bruiser and Tiki Taka PlayStyles+ on his new Showdown card.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions so you can add Showdown Rodrigo Bentancur to your Ultimate Team.

Premier League

Requirements:

Min. 1 Players from: Premier League

Min. Team Rating: 85

Squad:

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: EasySBC Premier League

Reward:

Small Prime Gold Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Min. Team Rating: 87

Squad:

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: EasySBC 87-Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

Once this Squad Building Challenge has been completed, you will be able to add Showdown Rodrigo Bentancur to your Ultimate Team for around 135K coins!

Do you think Bentancur or Almirón will be upgraded? Let us know in the comments below!

