FC 24: How to complete Fantasy FC Buongiorno SBC - Costs & Solutions

A new Italian centre-back available now!

28 Feb 2024 6:12 PM +00:00

The Fantasy FC promo has taken over FC 24 Ultimate Team, with a bunch of players in packs now, recently joined by Team of the Week 24, which has just dropped!

On top of that, there is a bunch of promo-themed content out now including objectives, Evolutions, and SBCs, with a new one just dropping into the game mode.

We have the cheapest solutions for the brand-new Fantasy FC Buongiorno SBC, so you can add this Italian defender to your Ultimate Team.

Fantasy FC Buongiorno SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has just released a new Squad Building Challenge into FC 24 Ultimate Team with Torino defender Alessandro Buongiorno receiving a Fantasy FC item in the game.

Buongiorno has received a huge +11 OVR upgrade with this SBC item and there is a possibility of him being upgraded another +4 OVRs if Torino and the defender meet certain goals in their next four domestic matches.

The Torino man has been given an 88-rated Fantasy FC card with some great stats including, 83 pace, 88 defending, and 86 physical, as well as both the Slide Tackle and Anticipate PlayStyle+.

click to enlarge + 3 Fantasy FC Buongiorno

With all of that in mind, let's check out the cheapest solutions so you can add Fantasy FC Alessandro Buongiorno to your Ultimate Team.

Italy

Requirements:

Italy Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall rating: Min. 84

Squad:

click to enlarge + 3 Italy

Reward:

Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

Serie A

Requirements:

Serie A TIM Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

click to enlarge + 3 Serie A

Reward:

Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Once you have submitted both of these squads, you can add Fantasy FC Buongiorno to your Ultimate Team, with this SBC costing around 114k coins to complete.

Fantasy FC Team 1 is here | Fantasy FC Team 2 Coming Soon | Title Update 10 Predicted Release Date & Fixes | Prime Gaming Pack 5 Out Now | Base Hero Catch Up Evolutions Guide | Career Mode Features Fans Want in FC 25

For more articles like this, take a look at our EA Sports FC page.