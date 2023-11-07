FC 24: GPFBL Squad Foundations Objective Guide

Season 2 of FC 24 Ultimate Team has started with a bang, with Centurions Team 2 out now in packs!

The content continues to excite fans, and we have guides to the latest Evolutions including, Centurions Attacking Midfielder, Centurions Striker, and Centurions Center Back, so be sure to check those out! If you are looking to add a new player to your squad, then look no further than the Centurions Barella, and Centurions Icon Vidic SBCs! There is also a 100 Player Pack available too!

EA has just dropped the newest Squad Foundations into FC 24 Ultimate Team, giving players the chance to earn three new players, as well as earn packs along the way! We will go through the objectives and guide you on how to complete them, so let's take a look!

GPFBL Squad Foundations Objectives guide

The latest FC 24 objective has dropped, with players now able to get three new players, plus plenty of packs through the Foundation's objectives.

click to enlarge + 3 Squad Foundations Janina Minge

Squad Foundations have become popular amongst Ultimate Team players as a way of earning new players for their squad by simply playing games with cards from a specific league.

We have already had the WSL, NWSL, Super Lig, Liga F, Eredivisie, Liga Portugal, and MLS added to FC 24 Ultimate Team since its release, with GPFBL the latest addition.

Each objective has four requirements that need completing, to earn the main reward, however, you can also earn rewards for each requirement, so without further ado, let's look at the objectives and rewards for the GPFBL Foundations objective.

Creative Maestro

Requirements:

Assist 6 goals in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) with a GPFBL player.

Reward:

Squad Foundations Jill Janssens (Untradeable)

click to enlarge + 3 Squad Foundations Jill Janssens

German Efficiency

Requirements:

Score 5 goals in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) with a GPFBL player.

Reward:

Premium Gold Pack (Untradeable)

Play 6

Requirements:

Play 6 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having at least 2 players from the GPFBL in your starting 11.

Reward:

Squad Foundations Nina Lührßen (Untradeable)

click to enlarge + 3 Squad Foundations Nina Lührßen

Win 5

Requirements:

Win 5 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having at least 2 players from the GPFBL in your starting 11.

Reward:

78+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

There we have it! Once you have completed all four Objectives, you will have three new players from GPFBL, including an 85-rated Janina Minge card which you get as a Group Reward. All of that as well as a bunch of packs to open, to test your luck even more!

For more of the latest FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.