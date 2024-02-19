FC 24: How to complete Future Stars Savio SBC - Costs & Solutions

The return of the Brazilian winger!

Future Stars Team 2 is out now and there are a bunch of incredible young talents available in packs across FC 24 Ultimate Team.

This promo celebrates the best up-and-coming stars in football, with EA giving them boosted cards that could resemble their future items when they reach the peak of their potential.

Amongst lots of promo-themed content, EA has just added a brand-new SBC to Ultimate Team and we have the cheapest solutions so you can add Future Stars Savio to your Ultimate Team.

Future Stars Savio SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has just released a brand-new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team, and Girona winger Savio is now available as a Future Stars player in the game.

click to enlarge + 2 Future Stars Savio

Savio has been very impressive for Girona this season, along with the rest of his teammates who have surprised the entire La Liga with their displays this campaign, so much so that Savio will be going to Manchester City in the summer.

This isn't the first time we have seen the Brazilian winger in an Ultimate Team SBC, and many will remember Savio's Road to the Knockouts Europa League card from FIFA 23, which had insane pace and dribbling.

His Future Stars item also has some great stats with EA giving Savio an 87-rated card which includes 95 pace, 89 dribbling, 87 passing, and 84 shooting, as well as the Quick Step PlayStyle+.

Now that you know what kind of player you will be adding to your Ultimate Team, let's check out the cheapest solutions for the Future Stars Savio SBC.

Savio

Requirements:

LALIGA EA SPORTS Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

click to enlarge + 2 Savio SBC

There we have it, once you have fulfilled the requirements for this SBC, you will be able to add Future Stars Savio to your Ultimate Team for around 35.8K coins.

