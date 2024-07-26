FC 24 FUTTIES Team 2 Revealed Ft. Pele, Hansen & more

Pink cards have taken over FC 24 Ultimate Team, and EA has just released FUTTIES Team 2 into packs, with even more pink players now available in the game mode.

EA has released a bunch of players already, plus re-released some former great players, and that trend continues with FUTTIES Team 2 out in packs now!

EA has just released FUTTIES Team 2 with the promo dropping on, Friday, 26 July at 10 am PST (1 pm ET / 6 pm BST), replacing FUTTIES Team 1 which featured the likes of Neymar Jr, Alexia Putellas, and Sophia Smith, plus many more.

FUTTIES Team 2

With many fans turning their heads toward the release of FC 25, EA has thrown some huge names into this promo to keep fans busy before the end of the game cycle, and some of these cards are incredible.

They will remain in packs for seven days before a new promo takes over, although we are unsure what that may be.

FUTTIES Team 2 Players

FUTTIES cards have become a staple of end-of-cycle Ultimate Team, and have been around the game mode for many years.

Each year these players seem to get even better, and they are some of the best players to grace the game mode throughout the whole year, with incredible stats in every department.

FUTTIES Team 2 is now different, and here are all the players featured in the promo squad.

Name Club Position OVR Pele Icon CAM 99 Caroline Graham Hansen Barcelona RW 99 George Best Icon RW 98 Fridolina Rolfo Barcelona LB 98 Eric Cantona Icon CF 97 Trinity Rodman Washington Spirit RW 97 Robert Lewandowski Barcelona ST 97 Karim Benzema Al Ittihad CF 97 Abedi Pele Hero CAM 97 Sonia Bompastor Hero LB 96 Javier Mascherano Hero CB 96 Allan Saint-Maximin Fenerbahce LM 96 Ruud van Nistelrooy Icon ST 96 Ledley King Hero CB 95 Geoffrey Kondogbia Marseille CM 95 Diego Carlos Aston Villa CB 95

All these players will remain in packs for seven days, so if you want to upgrade your Ultimate Team, it's time to open some packs!

Which of these players do you want to pack from FUTTIES Team 2? Let us know in the comments below.

FUTTIES Promo Out Now | Is Leny Yoro in FC 24? | One Nation Champions: France Objectives Guide | How to Complete FUTTIES Ruben Loftus-Cheek SBC | FC 24 FUTTIES Countdown Evolutions Guide | Season 8: We are FC Out Now