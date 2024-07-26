FC 24 FUTTIES Team 2 Revealed Ft. Pele, Hansen & more

Pink cards have taken over FC 24 Ultimate Team, and EA has just released FUTTIES Team 2 into packs, with even more pink players now available in the game mode.
EA has released a bunch of players already, plus re-released some former great players, and that trend continues with FUTTIES Team 2 out in packs now!
FUTTIES Team 2 Release Date
EA has just released FUTTIES Team 2 with the promo dropping on, Friday, 26 July at 10 am PST (1 pm ET / 6 pm BST), replacing FUTTIES Team 1 which featured the likes of Neymar Jr, Alexia Putellas, and Sophia Smith, plus many more.
With many fans turning their heads toward the release of FC 25, EA has thrown some huge names into this promo to keep fans busy before the end of the game cycle, and some of these cards are incredible.
They will remain in packs for seven days before a new promo takes over, although we are unsure what that may be.
FUTTIES Team 2 Players
FUTTIES cards have become a staple of end-of-cycle Ultimate Team, and have been around the game mode for many years.
Each year these players seem to get even better, and they are some of the best players to grace the game mode throughout the whole year, with incredible stats in every department.
FUTTIES Team 2 is now different, and here are all the players featured in the promo squad.
Name
Club
Position
OVR
Pele
Icon
CAM
99
Caroline Graham Hansen
Barcelona
RW
99
George Best
Icon
RW
98
Fridolina Rolfo
Barcelona
LB
98
Eric Cantona
Icon
CF
97
Trinity Rodman
Washington Spirit
RW
97
Robert Lewandowski
Barcelona
ST
97
Karim Benzema
Al Ittihad
CF
97
Abedi Pele
Hero
CAM
97
Sonia Bompastor
Hero
LB
96
Javier Mascherano
Hero
CB
96
Allan Saint-Maximin
Fenerbahce
LM
96
Ruud van Nistelrooy
Icon
ST
96
Ledley King
Hero
CB
95
Geoffrey Kondogbia
Marseille
CM
95
Diego Carlos
Aston Villa
CB
95
All these players will remain in packs for seven days, so if you want to upgrade your Ultimate Team, it's time to open some packs!
Which of these players do you want to pack from FUTTIES Team 2? Let us know in the comments below.
