FC 24 How to complete FUTTIES Paulo Dybala SBC, Costs & Solutions

FUTTIES Team 2 is out now in FC 24 Ultimate Team, with pink cards taking over the game mode once again, as EA drops another batch of players into packs.

The FUTTIES promo has become a staple of end-game Ultimate Team for many years, and this year could be the best yet, with EA ensuring that all players included in the promo are incredible, and there is a new player available via SBC, with FUTTIES Paulo Dybala out now!

FUTTIES Paulo Dybala SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has just dropped a new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team, alongside the new FUTTIES Team 2, with Roma midfielder Paulo Dybala now available.

The Argentine forward has many great cards in Ultimate Team this season, however, this is by far the best yet, with EA giving Dybala some incredible upgrades.

FUTTIES Dybala is a 97 OVR with some great stats to match, including, 95 pace, 98 shooting, 97 passing, 99 dribbling, 55 defending, and 77 physical.

FUTTIES Paulo Dybala

On top of that, EA has given Dybala four new PlayStyles+, which include, Finesse Shot+, Technical+, Pinged Pass+, and Flair+, as well as, five-star weak foot and five-star skill moves.

SBC Solutions courtesy of: easysbc.io

Serie A

Requirements:

Serie A TIM Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Serie A

Reward:

Mixed Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

Top Form

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

89-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

89-Rated Squad

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

90-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 90

Squad:

90-Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

Once you have submitted the squads needed for this SBC, you can add FUTTIES Paulo Dybala to your Ultimate Team for the cost of 355k coins.

Will you be completing this FUTTIES SBC? Let us know in the comments below.

