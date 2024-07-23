FC 24 How to complete FUTTIES Nabil Fekir SBC, Costs & Solutions

FUTTIES content has been amazing so far in FC 24 Ultimate Team, and there are plenty more players still to be dropped into the game mode, with EA adding another player in their latest drop, with Nabil Fekir now a FUTTIES player.

The French midfielder has become a staple of Ultimate Team promos in recent years, featuring many times as a special card, and this new FUTTIES item could be the best yet!

FUTTIES Nabil Fekir SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has just released a brand-new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team, with French midfielder Nabil Fekir receiving a FUTTIES card in the game mode.

Fekir is the latest player to be given a pink card, following on from AC Milan's Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who had all stats above 90!

The Real Betis star also has a fantastic card, however, his stats favor his attacking prowess much more, with a 95-rated FUTTIES card, and incredible including, 95 pace, 94 shooting, 94 passing, 99 dribbling, and 94 physical.

FUTTIES Nabil Fekir

On top of that, Fekir possesses a four-star weak foot, and five-star skill moves, as well as four PlayStyles+, which include, Finesse Shot+, Relentless+, Dead Ball+, and Tiki Taka+.

France

Requirements:

France Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

France

Reward:

Mixed Players Pack

La Liga

Requirements:

LA LIGA EA SPORTS Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

La Liga

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

Once you have completed this SBC, you can redeem FUTTIES Nabil Fekir and add the Real Betis star to your team.

This SBC will set you back around 97k coins to complete.

Will you be completing this FUTTIES SBC? Let us know in the comments below.

