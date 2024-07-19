FC 24 FUTTIES Karim Adeyemi Objectives Guide

EA has just dropped a brand-new set of Objectives into FC 24 Ultimate Team alongside the FUTTIES promo, giving fans the chance to add some great rewards including a FUTTIES player to their squad.

The FUTTIES Karim Adeyemi Objective is available now in Ultimate Team, and players can earn a bunch of items by simply playing the game!

FUTTIES Adeyemi Objectives Guide

EA has released a fresh set of Objectives in conjunction with the FUTTIES promo, which is returning to offer some of the best and most popular players from the FC 24 cycle.

FUTTIES is one of the most exciting promos of the year with plenty of huge names receiving game-ending cards that are simply a cut above the rest, and the new Objective features some brilliant rewards!

FUTTIES Adeyemi

Karim Adeyemi is the group reward for this Objective and comes with a 95-rated pink card, which features 99 Pace, 91 Shooting, 94 Passing, 93 Dribbling, and 88 Physical.

Players can earn him and more by simply playing and winning matches, offering a cheaper yet challenging way to bolster their squad.

Precise Finisher

Requirements:

Score a goal using players from the Bundesliga in 5 separate Squad Battles matches on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Reward:

81+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack

250 XP

Rapid Distributor

Requirements:

Assist 7 goals with a player with Min. 93 PAC in Squad Battles matches on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Reward:

81+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack

250 XP

Play 6

Requirements:

Play 6 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Reward:

75+ X5 Rare Gold Players Pack

German Triumph

Requirements:

Win 5 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having Min. 3 players from Germany in your starting 11.

Reward:

82+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Once you have completed all of the challenges for this Objective, you will have FUTTIES Karim Adeyemi and four packs waiting to be redeemed in your store.

Like all objectives, this one is completely free, so we believe it's worth completing if you need some SBC fodder or perhaps a new player for your team!

