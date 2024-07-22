FC 24 How to complete FUTTIES Icon Camille Abily SBC, Costs & Solutions

FUTTIES has taken over FC 24 Ultimate Team, with pink cards in every direction you look within the online game mode, and EA has released a new Icon card that looks incredible!

French Icon Camille Abily has been given a FUTTIES Icon card, in an alternate position, and it could be the best winger item in Ultimate Team, and we have the cheapest solutions for it.

FUTTIES Icon Camille Abily SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has released a new SBC into Ultimate Team, with French Icon Camille Abily being given a position-changed item, now starring as a right winger in the game mode.

Changing from a CM to an RW, Abily looks the part with 90+ stats in all but one category, and makes for the perfect wide player, whether you are playing three at the back, or four.

Abily has been given a 96 OVR FUTTIES Icon card with 99 pace, 94 shooting, 93 passing, 95 dribbling, 90 defending, and 85 physical, with abilities for almost every area of the pitch.

FUTTIES Icon Camille Abily

On top of that, the French star has a four-star weak foot and five-star skills, while also possessing four new PlayStyles+, including, Quick Step+, Whipped Pass+, Power Shot+, and Acrobatic+, making for an incredible wide player.

Born Legend

Requirements:

Rare Players: Exactly 11 in your Starting 11

Player Quality: Exactly Bronze in your Starting 11

Squad:

Born Legend

Reward:

Small Silver Players Pack

Rising Star

Requirements:

Rare Players: Exactly 11 in your Starting 11

Player Quality: Exactly Silver in your Starting 11

Squad:

Rising Star

Reward:

Three Common Gold Players Pack

On a Loan

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 81

Squad:

On a Loan

Reward:

FUTTIES Icon Loan Abily (5 Matches)

Les Bleues

Requirements:

France Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Les Bleues

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

87-Rated Squad

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Top-notch

Requirements:

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

Top-notch

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

89-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

89-Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

Once you have submitted all of the squads for this SBC, you can redeem FUTTIES Icon Camille Abily, and add the French star to your Ultimate Team.

This SBC will set you back around 377k coins to complete, which is a fair price for a player of Abily's quality.

Will you be completing this SBC? Let us know in the comments below.

