FC 24 How to complete FUTTIES Icon Camille Abily SBC, Costs & Solutions

FUTTIES has taken over FC 24 Ultimate Team, with pink cards in every direction you look within the online game mode, and EA has released a new Icon card that looks incredible!
French Icon Camille Abily has been given a FUTTIES Icon card, in an alternate position, and it could be the best winger item in Ultimate Team, and we have the cheapest solutions for it.
FUTTIES Icon Camille Abily SBC Cheapest Solutions
EA has released a new SBC into Ultimate Team, with French Icon Camille Abily being given a position-changed item, now starring as a right winger in the game mode.
Changing from a CM to an RW, Abily looks the part with 90+ stats in all but one category, and makes for the perfect wide player, whether you are playing three at the back, or four.
Abily has been given a 96 OVR FUTTIES Icon card with 99 pace, 94 shooting, 93 passing, 95 dribbling, 90 defending, and 85 physical, with abilities for almost every area of the pitch.
On top of that, the French star has a four-star weak foot and five-star skills, while also possessing four new PlayStyles+, including, Quick Step+, Whipped Pass+, Power Shot+, and Acrobatic+, making for an incredible wide player.
Born Legend
Requirements:
- Rare Players: Exactly 11 in your Starting 11
- Player Quality: Exactly Bronze in your Starting 11
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Silver Players Pack
Rising Star
Requirements:
- Rare Players: Exactly 11 in your Starting 11
- Player Quality: Exactly Silver in your Starting 11
Squad:
Reward:
- Three Common Gold Players Pack
On a Loan
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 81
Squad:
Reward:
- FUTTIES Icon Loan Abily (5 Matches)
Les Bleues
Requirements:
- France Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Electrum Players Pack
87-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
Top-notch
Requirements:
- Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 88
Squad:
Reward:
- Prime Electrum Players Pack
89-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 89
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Gold Players Pack
Once you have submitted all of the squads for this SBC, you can redeem FUTTIES Icon Camille Abily, and add the French star to your Ultimate Team.
This SBC will set you back around 377k coins to complete, which is a fair price for a player of Abily's quality.
Will you be completing this SBC? Let us know in the comments below.
