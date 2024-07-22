FC 24 How to complete FUTTIES Hero Paulo Futre SBC, Costs & Solutions

The FUTTIES promo has taken over FC 24 Ultimate Team, with pink cards everywhere you look in the game mode, and EA has dropped a new SBC, which joins the huge amount of players available in packs.

Portuguese Hero Paulo Futre has been added to Ultimate Team as a FUTTIES Hero and remains available for several weeks. You can add this superstar to your team by submitting just two squads!

FUTTIES Hero Paul Futre Cheapest Solutions

EA has released a brand-new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team, as former Atletico Madrid player Paulo Futre, has been added to the game mode as part of the FUTTIES promo.

The Portuguese star has been given a FUTTIES Hero card which looks incredible and will fit into many teams across Ultimate Team.

Paulo Futre has been given a 95-rated FUTTIES Hero item with some great stats including, 96 pace, 91 shooting, 94 passing, 96 dribbling, 85 defending, and 87 physical, while also possessing a four-star weak foot, and five-star skill moves.

On top of that, the CAM, who can also play at CM, has four PlayStyles+, which include, Quick Step+, Technical+, Press Proven+, and Incisive Pass+, making for a solid center midfield option!

Requirements:

Portugal Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Reward:

Mixed Players Pack

86-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

86-Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

Once you have submitted both squads into this SBC, you can redeem FUTTIES Hero Paulo Futre, adding the Portuguese attacking midfielder to your Ultimate Team for just 82k coins, which is a bargain for a player of his caliber.

Will you be completing this FUTTIES Hero Paulo Futre SBC? Let us know in the comments below.

