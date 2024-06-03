FC 24 How to complete Flashback Thiago SBC, Costs & Solutions

EA has been busy releasing some great content into FC 24 Ultimate Team, with the Ultimate TOTS squad rounding off a spectacular Team of the Season promo.

As well as that, Ultimate Team has seen several End of an Era and Flashback players added as SBCs, and there is a new player available now with Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara available in the game mode.

Flashback Thiago Alcantara SBC Cheapest Solutions

There is a new Squad Building Challenge available now in FC 24 Ultimate Team, with EA giving Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara a Flashback item in the game mode, as he leaves Liverpool this summer.

Thiago Alcantara is a fantastic central midfielder, and EA has respected that by giving him an incredible Flashback card in Ultimate Team.

His new item has some great stats including, 88 pace, 92 shooting, 94 passing, 96 dribbling, 88 defending, and 87 physical, and he also has a four-star weak foot and five-star skill moves.

Credit: Flashback Thiago Alcantara

On top of his impressive stats, Thiago also possesses three new PlayStyles+, which include, Technical+, Incisive Pass+, and Trivela+.

Liverpool

Requirements:

Liverpool Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Liverpool

Reward:

Mixed Players Pack

Premier League

Requirements:

Premier League Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

Premier League

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

89-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

89-Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

Once you have submitted all of the squads necessary for this SBC, you will be able to add Flashback Thiago Alcantara to your Ultimate Team, for the price of 263k coins.

