FC 24 How to complete Flashback Sissoko SBC, Costs & Solutions

EA has released some new content into FC 24 Ultimate Team to continue with the Team of the Season promo, and the Ligue 1 and D1 Arkema TOTS squads currently reside in packs!

On top of that, plenty of SBCs, Evolutions, and Objectives are available in the game mode, including Flashback Moussa Sissoko, which is available now via Squad Building Challenges, and the Frenchman looks stacked.

Flashback Sissoko SBC Cheapest Solutions

A new SBC is available now in Ultimate Team, and FC 24 Ultimate Team players can redeem Flashback Moussa Sissoko now!

The French midfielder has been given a Flashback card in comparison to his FIFA 19 Team of the Season item when Sissoko received a TOTS item playing for Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

Flashback Moussa Sissoko

His new Flashback item looks great, with 87 pace, 82 shooting, 88 passing, 91 dribbling, 91 defending, and 94 physical.

Sissoko looks like the perfect CM/CDM, and he also possesses these three PlayStyles+ including, Bruiser, Slide Tackle, and Intercept!

France

Requirements:

France Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

France

Reward:

Mixed Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Top Form

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

89-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

89-Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

Once all of the squads have been submitted, you will be able to redeem Flashback Moussa Sissoko and add the Nantes midfielder to your Ultimate Team, with this SBC setting you back around 285k coins.

Will you be completing the Flashback Sissoko SBC? Let us know in the comments below!

