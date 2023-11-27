FC 24: Flashback Mangala SBC cheapest solutions

EA has just released an insane new Flashback SBC, as French centre-back Eliaquim Mangala is now available for all players to complete in FC 24 Ultimate Team!

Flashback cards are hugely popular amongst the FC 24 community, and we have already seen three players receive SBCs in this year's game, with Kevin de Bruyne, Iago Aspas, and Olivier Giroud all being made available to players.

Eliaquim Mangala has now joined that list, bringing insane physicality and pace, so it won't be long before the Frenchman is in many teams! Below we will go through the cheapest solutions to complete the Flashback Mangala SBC, so let's dive into it!

Flashback Mangala SBC cheapest solutions

The latest Flashback SBC has just dropped into FC 24 Ultimate Team, and players can now get their hands on an 86-rated Eliaquim Mangala!

The French defender has an insane card with some incredible stats, including 88 physicality, 85 pace, and 83 defending.

click to enlarge + 2 Flashback Eliaquim Mangala

With this Flashback card, Eliaquim Mangala can also provide a welcome chemistry boost for squads with the likes of TOTW N'Golo Kante, TOTW Karim Benzema, and the new Squad Foundations Dembele, so it's definitely worth your time!

Together we will go through the cheapest solutions to complete the Flashback Eliaquim Mangala SBC, so let's get stuck in!

Eliaquim Mangala

Requirements:

French Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Rating: Min. 82

Squad:

click to enlarge + 2 Cheapest Solutions Squad

Once you have submitted the necessary squad for this Squad Building Challenge, you will be able to add Flashback Eliaquim Mangala to your Ultimate Team for the price of around 9.1K coins!

This is a simple card to acquire, and for that price, you can't go wrong. Flashback Mangala is an absolute monster in FC 24 Ultimate Team and will instantly bring quality and composure to any backline.

For more of the latest FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.