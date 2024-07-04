How to Complete FC 24 Flashback Lieke Martens SBC, Costs & Solutions

EA Sports has released the FC 24 Flashback Lieke Martens SBC, giving players a chance to earn a great card from the Paris Saint Germain player, and former Ballon d'Or winner.

In this article, we will take a look at the cheapest solutions for the Flashback Lieke Martens SBC, and help you add this formidable card to your Ultimate Team Squad.

FC 24 Flashback Lieke Martens SBC Cheapest Solutions

As mentioned above, a new Flashback SBC has just arrived at FC 24, introducing a great Lieke Martens card.

Credit: FC 24

This card has some astonishing attributes, such as 97 dribbling, 96 passing, 95 shooting, and 94 pace. It's perfect if you have a Ligue 1 Uber Eats or Dutch squad.

Flashback Lieke Martens SBC Solution

Requirements:

Players from the Netherlands: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Credit: EasySBC Lieke Martens

Note: This solution is courtesy of EasySBC.io

After you have submitted the squad needed for this SBC, you will be able to add Flashback Lieke Martens to your Ultimate Team, with this SBC costing around 95k coins to complete!

Season 7 Festival of Football Update | Greats of the Game Team 2 Out Now | EA Adds Euro 2024 Mbappe Face Mask | One Nation Champs Portugal Objective Guide | How to Complete Greats of the Game Bixente Lizarazu SBC | FC 24 Canarinho Evolutions Guide