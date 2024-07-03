FC 24 How to complete Flashback Abby Erceg SBC, Costs & Solutions

Greats of the Game Team 2 is in packs for just a few more days, with a second Path to Glory team rumored to be dropping this week, named Path to Glory Knockouts players.

Whilst there are exciting players in packs, EA has just released two new SBCs, with Bixente Lizarazu and Abby Erceg receiving solid special cards in Ultimate Team, and we will be taking a look at the cheapest solutions for New Zealand defender Abby Erceg!

Flashback Abby Erceg SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has just dropped a new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team with Racing Louisville defender Abby Erceg receiving a huge boosted Flashback player item.

The defender has been awarded this Flashback card for helping her country reach the Quarter-Finals of the Summer Olympics, and this card looks great!

Erceg is now a 95 OVR with some incredible stats including, 88 pace, 65 shooting, 91 passing, 92 dribbling, 95 defending, and 93 physical.

Flashback Abby Erceg

On top of that, Erceg also possesses three new PlayStyles+, which include, Block+, Anticipate+, and Aerial+, making for a solid defensive option.

Flashback Abby Erceg SBC Solution

Requirements:

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Squad:

Flashback Abby Erceg SBC Solution

Note: This solution is courtesy of EasySBC.io

Once you have submitted the squad needed for this SBC, you will be able to add Flashback Abby Erceg to your Ultimate Team, with this SBC setting you back around 73.5k coins to complete!

Erceg has a meta rating of A, meaning she is a solid center-back option, however, there are better players in her position, and for this price, you can't go wrong with this SBC.

Will you be completing this Flashback SBC? Let us know in the comments below.

