FC Versus: Fire & Ice Team 2 Incoming

The start of 2024 has seen EA drop the FC Versus: Fire & Ice promo into Ultimate Team, as fans countdown the days until Team of the Year releases.

Despite this promo not exciting too many fans, with many patiently waiting for TOTY, another team of Fire & Ice cards is set to drop soon, replacing Team 1.

We have all the latest information regarding FC Versus: Fire & Ice Team 2, so let's look at everything you need to know about the upcoming promo.

Team 2 of the FC Versus: Fire & Ice promo is set to hit FC 24 Ultimate Team very soon, and it will be released on 12 January at 6 pm GMT.

This promo includes some fantastic players, with EA giving each player a Fire and an Ice item with different positions and stats.

Team 1 featured the likes of Neymar Jr, Heung-Min Son, and Sergio Ramos to name a few, and they will all be replaced by Team 2 on 12 January.

Like with each promo, EA releases the cards into packs, whilst also dropping promo-themed SBCs, Objectives, and Evolutions to go with it.

FC Versus: Fire & Ice Team 2 Players

As mentioned, Team 1 of the FC Versus: Fire & Ice promo included some fantastic meta players in FC 24 Ultimate Team, and the second release of this promo is set to follow suit.

There have been many players leaked already expected to come as Fire & Ice cards, and we will list them all out for you.

When the FC Versus: Fire & Ice Team 2 drop draws closer, we will highlight the three highest-rated players, before listing the rest below, but for now, let's take a look at all of the players leaked to feature.

click to enlarge Versus Rodri Leak

Rodri (Manchester City - 90 OVR)

Marcus Rashford (Manchester United - 90 OVR)

Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid - 88 OVR)

Joao Felix (Barcelona - 88 OVR)

Moussa Diaby (Aston Villa - 88 OVR)

Richarlison (Tottenham - 87 OVR)

