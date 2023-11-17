FC 24: FC Pro Live Lozano SBC Cheapest Solutions

The FC Pro Live promo has just dropped into FC 24 Ultimate Team, and along with it, is a brand-new SBC!

EA has given fans the chance to add 87-rated PSV winger Hirving Lozano to their squad, by submitting two squads for the SBC, and if you complete it, Lozano could be upgraded further!

We have the cheapest solutions for you to complete this SBC, so without further ado let's take a look at the FC Pro Live Lozano Squad Building Challenge!

FC Pro Live Lozano SBC cheapest solutions

EA has just dropped the latest SBC into Ultimate Team alongside the FC Pro Live promo, which combines Ultimate Team and eSports for the first time!

Hirving Lozano is now available for all players to redeem if they want to complete his SBC, and his card is very nostalgic, with the Mexican returning to PSV and receiving an insane upgraded card, which brings back memories from his FIFA 19 TOTW.

FC Pro Live Lozano

Lozano has an incredible 95 pace, as well as 82 shooting, 80 passing, and 87 dribbling, making him a fun winger to try out!

He also has four-star skills and is available to upgrade if the eSports player representing Lozano is successful in the FC Pro Open event.

If you want to add this card to your club, then you are in the right place, so let's take a look at the cheapest solutions to complete the FC Pro Live Lozano SBC!

83-Rated Squad

Requirements:

86 and Higher OVR Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

83-Rated Squad

Reward:

Gold Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

Top Form

Reward:

Prime Mixed Players Pack

There we have it, once you have submitted both squads necessary for this SBC, you will be able to add 87-rated Hirving Lozano to your Ultimate Team for around 80k coins!

