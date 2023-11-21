FC 24: FC Pro Live Hien SBC Cheapest Solutions

The FC Pro Live continues to bring excitement to FC 24, and a brand new Squad Building Challenge has just been added to Ultimate Team for all players to complete!

Hellas Verona centre back, Isak Hien, is now available via SBC, with his FC Pro Live seeing him upgraded by +10 OVRs, to an 85-rated player!

Together we will go through the SBC, and give you the cheapest solutions to get this card, so let's get stuck in!

FC Pro Live Hien SBC cheapest solutions

The FC Pro Live promo has taken over Ultimate Team, as the beloved game mode has combined with eSports to give players a chance to upgrade cards based on the pro player's performance in the FC Pro Open!

Isak Hien is represented by Obrun2002, an Italian eSports player who has an impressive win rate in the gaming world.

The Swedish centre-back can be upgraded to an 89-rated card, with a ton of PlayStyles, and upgrades to his card if Obrun wins the tournament.

Hien has an incredible card, at 85-rated, he has 82 pace, 85 defending, and 87 physical, making him a beast at the back, and the potential of upgrades, only makes this SBC more appetising.

click to enlarge + 2 FC Pro Live Hien

Without further ado, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions to complete the FC Pro LIve Isak Hien SBC in FC 24 Ultimate Team!

FC Pro Live Hien SBC

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 83

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Squad:

click to enlarge + 2 FC Pro Live Hien SBC Solution

There we have it, once you have submitted the squad necessary for this Squad Building Challenge, you will be able to add Isak Hien to your Ultimate Team for around 47k coins, with the most expensive player needed being a TOTW player.

Will you be completing the FC Pro Live Hien SBC?

For more of the latest FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.