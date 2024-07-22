How to Complete FC 24 FC Pro Champion Icon Riquelme SBC, Costs & Solutions

By Chris DavisonSenior Football Writer

The FC Pro Champion Icon Juan Roman Riquelme SBC has been released into FC 24 Ultimate Team after FC Pro World Champion, Anders Vejrgang, chose for it to be released as a Squad Building Challenge.

Verjgang won the FC Pro World Championship Final earlier this month, and players can now earn Riquelme by submitting 11 squads to celebrate the result.

FC Pro Champion Icon Riquelme SBC Cheapest Solutions

expand image
FC Pro Champion Icon Riquelme

Riquelme possesses a 96-rated card which comes with some incredible stats attached, including 90 Pace, 91 Shooting, 97 Passing, 98 Dribbling, 90 Defending, and 87 Physical.

On top of that, the Argentinian playmaker also has Five-Star Skill Moves and a Five-Star Weak Foot, as well as four PlayStyles+, which are Finesse Shot, Pinged Pass, Tiki Taka, and Technical to round off a fascinating card.

Born Legend

Requirements:

  • Rare Players: Exactly 11
  • Player Quality: Exactly Bronze

Squad:

expand image
Credit: EasySBC
Reward:

  • Small Silver Players Pack

Rising Star

Requirements:

  • Rare Players: Exactly 11
  • Player Quality: Exactly Silver

Squad:

expand image
Credit: EasySBC
Reward:

  • Three Common Gold Players Pack

On a Loan

Requirements:

  • Team Overall Rating: Min. 82

Squad:

Reward:

  • 5-Match Loan version of FC Pro Champion Icon Riquelme

Top-notch

Requirements:

  • TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
  • Squad Overall Rating: Min 87

Squad:

Reward:

  • Premium Electrum Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Requirements:

  • TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
  • Squad Overall Rating: Min 87

Squad:

expand image
Credit: EasySBC
Reward:

  • Premium Electrum Players Pack

Requirements:

  • TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
  • Squad Overall Rating: Min 87

Squad:

expand image
Credit: EasySBC
Reward:

  • Premium Electrum Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

  • TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
  • Squad Overall Rating: Min 88

Squad:

expand image
Credit: EasySBC
Reward:

  • Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Requirements:

  • TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
  • Squad Overall Rating: Min 88

Squad:

expand image
Credit: EasySBC
Reward:

  • Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

89-Rated Squad

Requirements:

  • Squad Overall Rating: Min 89

Squad:

expand image
Credit: EasySBC
Reward:

  • Premium Gold Players Pack

Requirements:

  • Squad Overall Rating: Min 89

Squad:

expand image
Credit: EasySBC
Reward:

  • Premium Gold Players Pack

Requirements:

  • Squad Overall Rating: Min 90

Squad:

expand image
Credit: EasySBC
Reward:

  • Rare Electrum Players Pack

Once all of the required squads have been submitted for this SBC, you will be able to add Icon Juan Roman Riquelme and a bunch of packs to your Ultimate Team for around 871K coins.

Will you complete this SBC and add the legendary Riquelme to your squad? Let us know in the comments section below!

