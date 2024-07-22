How to Complete FC 24 FC Pro Champion Icon Riquelme SBC, Costs & Solutions

The FC Pro Champion Icon Juan Roman Riquelme SBC has been released into FC 24 Ultimate Team after FC Pro World Champion, Anders Vejrgang, chose for it to be released as a Squad Building Challenge.

Verjgang won the FC Pro World Championship Final earlier this month, and players can now earn Riquelme by submitting 11 squads to celebrate the result.

FC Pro Champion Icon Riquelme SBC Cheapest Solutions

A brand-new SBC has dropped into FC 24 Ultimate Team, with Icon Juan Roman Riquelme becoming available for players to earn following the FC Pro World Championship Finals.

Anders Vejrgang beat Yuval in convincing fashion to become the inaugural FC Pro World Champion, and the Dane has chosen Riquelme to release as an SBC for players to complete.

FC Pro Champion Icon Riquelme

Riquelme possesses a 96-rated card which comes with some incredible stats attached, including 90 Pace, 91 Shooting, 97 Passing, 98 Dribbling, 90 Defending, and 87 Physical.

On top of that, the Argentinian playmaker also has Five-Star Skill Moves and a Five-Star Weak Foot, as well as four PlayStyles+, which are Finesse Shot, Pinged Pass, Tiki Taka, and Technical to round off a fascinating card.

Born Legend

Requirements:

Rare Players: Exactly 11

Player Quality: Exactly Bronze

Squad:

Credit: EasySBC Born Legend

Reward:

Small Silver Players Pack

Rising Star

Requirements:

Rare Players: Exactly 11

Player Quality: Exactly Silver

Squad:

Credit: EasySBC Rising Star

Reward:

Three Common Gold Players Pack

On a Loan

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 82

Squad:

Credit: EasySBC On a Loan

Reward:

5-Match Loan version of FC Pro Champion Icon Riquelme

Top-notch

Requirements:

TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Squad Overall Rating: Min 87

Squad:

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Requirements:

TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Squad Overall Rating: Min 87

Squad:

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Requirements:

TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Squad Overall Rating: Min 87

Squad:

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Squad Overall Rating: Min 88

Squad:

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Squad Overall Rating: Min 88

Squad:

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

89-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Squad Overall Rating: Min 89

Squad:

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

89-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Squad Overall Rating: Min 89

Squad:

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

90-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Squad Overall Rating: Min 90

Squad:

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

Once all of the required squads have been submitted for this SBC, you will be able to add Icon Juan Roman Riquelme and a bunch of packs to your Ultimate Team for around 871K coins.

Will you complete this SBC and add the legendary Riquelme to your squad? Let us know in the comments section below!

FUTTIES Promo Out Now | Is Leny Yoro in FC 24? | One Nation Champions: France Objectives Guide | How to Complete FUTTIES Luka Modric SBC | FC 24 FUTTIES Countdown Evolutions Guide | Season 8: We are FC Out Now