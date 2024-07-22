How to Complete FC 24 FC Pro Champion Icon Riquelme SBC, Costs & Solutions

The FC Pro Champion Icon Juan Roman Riquelme SBC has been released into FC 24 Ultimate Team after FC Pro World Champion, Anders Vejrgang, chose for it to be released as a Squad Building Challenge.
Verjgang won the FC Pro World Championship Final earlier this month, and players can now earn Riquelme by submitting 11 squads to celebrate the result.
FC Pro Champion Icon Riquelme SBC Cheapest Solutions
A brand-new SBC has dropped into FC 24 Ultimate Team, with Icon Juan Roman Riquelme becoming available for players to earn following the FC Pro World Championship Finals.
Anders Vejrgang beat Yuval in convincing fashion to become the inaugural FC Pro World Champion, and the Dane has chosen Riquelme to release as an SBC for players to complete.
Riquelme possesses a 96-rated card which comes with some incredible stats attached, including 90 Pace, 91 Shooting, 97 Passing, 98 Dribbling, 90 Defending, and 87 Physical.
On top of that, the Argentinian playmaker also has Five-Star Skill Moves and a Five-Star Weak Foot, as well as four PlayStyles+, which are Finesse Shot, Pinged Pass, Tiki Taka, and Technical to round off a fascinating card.
Born Legend
Requirements:
- Rare Players: Exactly 11
- Player Quality: Exactly Bronze
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Silver Players Pack
Rising Star
Requirements:
- Rare Players: Exactly 11
- Player Quality: Exactly Silver
Squad:
Reward:
- Three Common Gold Players Pack
On a Loan
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 82
Squad:
Reward:
- 5-Match Loan version of FC Pro Champion Icon Riquelme
Top-notch
Requirements:
- TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Squad Overall Rating: Min 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Electrum Players Pack
87-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Squad Overall Rating: Min 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Electrum Players Pack
87-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Squad Overall Rating: Min 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Electrum Players Pack
88-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Squad Overall Rating: Min 88
Squad:
Reward:
- Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
88-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Squad Overall Rating: Min 88
Squad:
Reward:
- Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
89-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Squad Overall Rating: Min 89
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Gold Players Pack
89-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Squad Overall Rating: Min 89
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Gold Players Pack
90-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Squad Overall Rating: Min 90
Squad:
Reward:
- Rare Electrum Players Pack
Once all of the required squads have been submitted for this SBC, you will be able to add Icon Juan Roman Riquelme and a bunch of packs to your Ultimate Team for around 871K coins.
Will you complete this SBC and add the legendary Riquelme to your squad? Let us know in the comments section below!
FUTTIES Promo Out Now | Is Leny Yoro in FC 24? | One Nation Champions: France Objectives Guide | How to Complete FUTTIES Luka Modric SBC | FC 24 FUTTIES Countdown Evolutions Guide | Season 8: We are FC Out Now
Explore new topics and discover content that's right for you!EA Sports FC