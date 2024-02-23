FC 24: How to complete FC Fantasy Werner SBC - Costs & Solutions

The return of an Ultimate Team favourite!

23 Feb 2024 6:32 PM +00:00

The FC Fantasy promo is out now in FC 24 Ultimate Team, and EA has just dropped a brand-new Squad Building Challenge into the game.

FC Fantasy brings together the best and most exciting players in the game from recent years, giving them live cards, meaning they can be upgraded based on their performances in real life.

That being said, Timo Werner is the latest player to receive an FC Fantasy item, so let's check out the cheapest solutions so you can add the Spurs man to your Ultimate Team.

FC Fantasy Werner SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has just dropped a brand-new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team with German forward Timo Werner receiving an FC Fantasy player item.

click to enlarge + 6 FC Fantasy Werner

Werner becomes part of the FC Fantasy promo meaning, he has a chance of upgrading if he scores, assists, plays three out of four matches, and his team wins, or scores 11 goals.

These four factors could mean that the Tottenham loanee could increase by +4 OVRs.

EA has given Werner an 89-rated FC Fantasy card with some insane stats, including 95 pace, 88 shooting, 88 dribbling, 83 physical, and 82 passing. Fantasy FC Werner also has the Chip Shot and Power Shot PlayStyles+.

Now that you know what kind of player you will be adding to your Ultimate Team, let's check out the cheapest solutions for the FC Fantasy Werner SBC.

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

click to enlarge + 6 Top Form

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

Germany

Requirements:

Germany Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

click to enlarge + 6 Germany

Reward:

Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Premier League

Requirements:

Premier League Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

click to enlarge + 6 Premier League

Reward:

Prime Mixed Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

click to enlarge + 6 87-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

click to enlarge + 6 88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Gold Players Pack

Once this SBC is complete, you will be able to add FC Fantasy Timo Werner to your Ultimate Team for around 525K coins.

