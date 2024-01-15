FC 24: Fast Forward Evolutions Guide

From zero to hero!

We are a few weeks into 2024, and the countdown for Team of the Year continues, with the greatest Ultimate Team promo in touching distance.

Whilst fans wait patiently for TOTY, EA is continuing to release content into FC 24 Ultimate Team, and a new Evolution is now available which looks insane!

The Fast Forward Evolution is now available for all players to complete and you can turn a bronze defender into a high-rated Radioactive card by following this Evolutions Guide, so let's take a look!

Fast Forward Evolutions Guide

EA has just dropped a brand-new Evolution into FC 24, allowing players to upgrade a card for 75k coins or 350 FC Points!

Evolutions have been a huge hit with FC 24 players since they debuted when the game was released, and each Ultimate Team now has its own unique style due to the different players people are evolving!

Together we will go through the player requirements for this EVO, then give you three players we believe to be the best to evolve, and then give you all the challenges you have to complete, and the rewards you will get for doing so!

So without further ado, let's take a look at the player requirements for the Fast Forward Evolution!

Player Requirements

Like all of the Evolutions in FC 24, you will need to evolve a player that meets the specific requirements set by EA, so not every CB in the game will fit into this category. Whether you decide to pick a player from your favourite club or develop someone into an overpowered beast, you will need to ensure you pick your player wisely because once you do, you cannot change them. Here are the requirements you need for the Fast Forward Evolution.

Overall: Max. 64

Pace: Max. 69

Dribbling: Max. 62

Defending: Max. 67

Physical: Max. 65

Position: CB

No. of PlayStyles: Max. 7

click to enlarge + 5 Fast Forward Evolution Requirements

Best players for the Fast Forward Evolution

Here we will give you three options on who you can use in the Fast Forward Evolution, that will completely transform your team!

The player has to meet the requirements above, so unfortunately you will not be able to evolve the likes of Micky Van de Ven, or Teden Mengi, for example. Let's see the three players we have chosen for this Evolution:

Mario Gila (Lazio - 64 OVR)

The first player we suggest for the Fast Forward Evolution is Lazio defender Mario Gila, who increases to an incredible 89 OVR in this EVO. Once evolved, Gila increases +25 ratings, and has 82 pace, 84 dribbling, 88 defending, and 88 physical, making him one of the best centre-backs in Ultimate Team. He also has great links to Lazio players and Spaniards alike.

Michel Ndary Adopo (Atalanta - 61 OVR)

Another suggestion for the Fast Forward Evolution is also from the Serie A, this time with Atalanta or Bergamo Calcio in FC 24 Ultimate Team. Adopo is a French player who can play at CM, CDM, and CB, making for great versatility. Once he evolves, Adopo increases to an 86 OVR with 81 pace, 82 passing, 84 dribbling, 86 defending, and 88 physical, so he is perfect for either the CDM position, or centre-back.

Guillem Molina (Osasuna - 64 OVR)

Our final suggestion for the Fast Forward Evolution is Osasuna Guillem Molina, who can also play at RB, and LB, however, we believe centre-back is his best position. He increases to an 89 OVR player once evolved, and has 80 pace, 90 defending, and 87 physical, making for a no-nonsense solid CB, with great links to La Liga and Spanish players.

How to complete the Fast Forward Evolution

Now that you have decided on which player you would like to evolve, let's go through the challenges you need to complete for your player to upgrade by a huge +25 OVRs!

Here's how to complete the Fast Forward Evolution:

Level 1 Challenges:

Play 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 1 Rewards:

Pace: +4

Passing: +11

Defending: +12

PlayStyle: Jockey

click to enlarge + 5 Fast Forward Evolution Level 1

Level 2 Challenges:

Play 4 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Achieve 2 Clean Sheets in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 2 Rewards:

Pace: +4

Shooting: +5

Dribbling: +11

Physical: +12

PlayStyle: Slide Tackle

click to enlarge + 5 Fast Forward Evolution Level 2

Level 3 Challenges:

Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 3 Rewards:

Pace: +4

Passing: +11

Defending: +12

PlayStyle: Bruiser

click to enlarge + 5 Fast Forward Evolution Level 3

Level 4 Challenges:

Win 4 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Achieve 3 Clean Sheets in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 4 Rewards:

Pace: +4

Shooting: +5

Dribbling: +12

Physical: +12

Weak Foot: +1*

click to enlarge + 5 Fast Forward Evolution Level 4

Once you have completed all of the challenges with your chosen player, you will have completed the Fast Forward Evolution, and upgraded your player by 25 OVRs!

This Evolution is one of the best to hit Ultimate Team, will you be completing it?

